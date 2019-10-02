3 tips on how to be more charismatic (that anyone can follow)

What do Lady Gaga, Frank Sinatra, and Steve Jobs have in common? They’re all charismatic figures. Yes, they’re well known for their monumental achievements and talent. But it’s their ability to capture attention that sets them apart from many of their peers.

Ultimately, charisma is all about how you make people feel. And despite what others may try and tell you, it’s not something that you have to be born with. It’s something you can hone and develop over time.

Here are three things that anyone can do to be more charismatic.

1. Be present

To be in the moment, you can’t be in a conversation and have your mouth moving with words coming out when your head is somewhere else. It doesn’t matter if you’re talking to one person or giving a speech in front of a hundred. If you want to draw people’s attention, you have to pay attention to yourself.

Most people speak at 150-200 words per minute, and most people think at about 700-750 words per minute. That leaves a lot of time to engage with your ideas. To do this, try thinking in graphic images. See the image in your mind’s eye. Don’t point to your PowerPoint—visualize the arrow moving up as your sales go up. You could also think in terms of scene images—don’t just put a bunch of selfies on the screen, revisit the scene in your mind’s eye. Visualize that walk on the beach.

When you become more engaged, your audience will become more engaged. Have you ever been around a person whose positive energy and optimism lift your moods? That’s charisma right there.

2. Connect with your feelings

Another key to being charismatic is connecting with the emotions surrounding what you’re saying. It might sound so simple, but it’s difficult to do. As a speaker, you are in a world of noise—external noise from your environment but also internal noise from your immediate situation. For example, if you’re in an interview, your insides are blaring with nerves. That’s normal, but if you let that feeling dominate, you’ll end up tying your behavior with that feeling, rather than what you’re saying.