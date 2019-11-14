Lisa Price, founder and CEO of Carol’s Daughter, shares her playlist

1. Waking up
“Gotta Get Up (Another Day),” Jill Scott
Her voice saying over and over “I gotta get up” is how I feel most mornings. It acknowledges your reticence, but the beat is pulling you out of bed and energizing you.
2. Commuting
“As,” Stevie Wonder
It’s a perfect love song. It talks about how his love will never die because it’s tied into the flow and breath of life. It’s absolute, pure, and never-ending. Exquisite.
3. Working out
“Freedom,” Beyoncé
You don’t always feel strong. It’s sometimes painful, but you don’t quit. If you do, what was the point? “I’ma keep running ’cause a winner don’t quit on themselves.”
4. Hard at work
“Bag Lady,” Erykah Badu
It talks about how carrying the baggage from your past inhibits you from moving forward. For me, it is a reminder not to allow my past fears to interfere with what’s happening today.
5. Mellowing out
“Dindi,” Jon Lucien
The instrumentation and the acoustic bass and piano. All of it. It instantly soothes you.