Lisa Price, founder and CEO of Carol’s Daughter, shares her playlist

Her voice saying over and over “I gotta get up” is how I feel most mornings. It acknowledges your reticence, but the beat is pulling you out of bed and energizing you.

2. Commuting

“As,” Stevie Wonder

It’s a perfect love song. It talks about how his love will never die because it’s tied into the flow and breath of life. It’s absolute, pure, and never-ending. Exquisite.

3. Working out

“Freedom,” Beyoncé

You don’t always feel strong. It’s sometimes painful, but you don’t quit. If you do, what was the point? “I’ma keep running ’cause a winner don’t quit on themselves.”

4. Hard at work

“Bag Lady,” Erykah Badu