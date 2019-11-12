Tennis player and Sugarpova cofounder Maria Sharapova shares the five books on her nightstand

1. Let My People Go Surfing, Yvon Chouinard
There are many books written by successful business leaders, but this has to be one of the best when it comes to showcasing leadership and a company’s values.
2. Man’s Search for Meaning, Viktor Frankl
An incredible story about an individual’s life purpose when their family, their everyday life, and all their personal belongings are stripped away.
3. Voices From Chernobyl, Svetlana Alexievich
Written with deep heartbreak, these stories keep my feet on the ground and remind me how fortunate my family was to have fled the disaster.
4. Originals, Adam Grant
I am a huge fan of his work and read this book in just a few days.
5. When I Stop Talking, You’ll Know I’m Dead, Jerry Weintraub and Rich Cohen
This book was the reason I wanted to work with Rich Cohen on my autobiography. He is a brilliant writer and an even better person.
A version of this article appeared in the November 2019 issue of Fast Company magazine.