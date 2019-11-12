Tennis player and Sugarpova cofounder Maria Sharapova shares the five books on her nightstand

There are many books written by successful business leaders, but this has to be one of the best when it comes to showcasing leadership and a company’s values.

2. Man’s Search for Meaning, Viktor Frankl

An incredible story about an individual’s life purpose when their family, their everyday life, and all their personal belongings are stripped away.

3. Voices From Chernobyl, Svetlana Alexievich

Written with deep heartbreak, these stories keep my feet on the ground and remind me how fortunate my family was to have fled the disaster.

4. Originals, Adam Grant