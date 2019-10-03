35% of the U.S. workforce is now freelancing—10 million more than 5 years ago

The freelancer’s reputation is one of constant hustling, underpayment, and a short life span. It’s just a glorified waiting room for when you’re in between full-time, salaried jobs, right?

According to the sixth annual “Freelancing in America” survey, released on October 3 by the Freelancers Union (which has 450,000 members) and Upwork, a digital platform for freelancers and their employers, for every freelancer who sees their work situation as temporary, there’s another who sees it as a long-term career path.

As more people opt for full-time freelance—28% did this year, as opposed to the 17% who did in 2014—it’s worth looking at their share of the U.S. economy. Freelance income currently makes up almost 5% of the country’s GDP, or close to $1 trillion. That’s a greater share than those of industries like construction and transportation. (Freelancers on Upwork make up about 0.1% of that total market, says the company’s CEO, Stephane Kasriel.)

In the U.S. this year, 57 million people worked as freelancers, up from around 53 million in 2014, the first year this study was conducted. That’s about 35% of the U.S workforce.

“Because that number has been pretty consistent for [the past three] years now, we wanted to dig a little bit deeper,” says Kasriel. “We found that 46% say they can’t take a full-time [traditional] job because of personal reasons.” They have health issues, sick or aging family members, or young children to care for at home. About one in five freelancers wouldn’t be able to work non-freelance jobs due to health issues, according to the survey, but the flexibility of freelancing lets them still earn a regular income.

Technological improvements make this option more feasible—77% of freelancers in the study said technology helped get them contract assignments. The internet also helps people who can’t work nine-to-five office jobs do their work from home.

On top of that, freelancers are earning more than they used to. Per hour on average, they make more money than 70% of all types of U.S. professionals. The current median rate for skilled freelancers is $28 an hour—and “skilled services”—like programming, business consulting, and marketing—make up 45% of freelance work, versus gig work like dog walking or Lyft driving.