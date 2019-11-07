TV and Podcast host Chris Hayes loves Fleabag

The host of All in with Chris Hayes on MSNBC, and podcast Why is this happening? shares his media diet.
Newsletter
The Long Version
Jonathan Katz has a strong grasp of history that informs his writing on contemporary issues.
@lizzobeeating
Lizzo playing the flute as Megan Thee Stallion twerked was a social media highlight.
TV Show
Fleabag
A show that was as brilliant and funny and singular as people said.
Podcast
Too Beautiful to Live
I’ve been listening to it almost every day for 10 years. It’s my auditory comfort food.
@david_j_roth
David Roth is very weird and very funny in precisely the way our times are.
A version of this article appeared in the November 2019 issue of Fast Company magazine.