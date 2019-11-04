advertisement
Bad Robot co-CEO Katie McGrath explains how to send the perfect thank-you note

Handwritten is always best.

[Illustration: Martin Azambuja]
By Yasmin Gagne1 minute Read

How to Send the Perfect Thank-You Note

1. Handwritten is always best. I do admit to emailing more often than I should these days…don’t tell my mother!

2. We always send delicious cookies from Cookie Good—the best you’ve ever tasted!

3. I write on Crane Letterpress cream cards with my name in navy ink. J.J. [Abrams, Bad Robot co-CEO] collects pens. I tend to steal his extra-fine Zebra Disposable Brush pens most often.

A version of this article appeared in the November 2019 issue of Fast Company magazine.

