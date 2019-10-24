A Fender guitar, a stylish carbonator, and other products Fast Company is loving this month

Kartell’s Componibili storage cabinet series was dreamed up 50 years ago by architect Anna Castelli Ferrieri. The Italian company estimates it has sold more than 10 million of the surprisingly affordable stackable, modular units, and in June announced a more earth-friendly version, made of 100% biodegradable bioplastic created from farm waste. (Starting at $59, shopkartell.com )

Fender Telecaster

“This guitar was designed in the 1950s and it’s still one of the most perfect instruments ever built. While there are tons of guitars that have unique qualities, the Fender Telecaster remains the original gem in how it plays, looks, feels, and sounds. It’s iconic, and everyone is still chasing it.” —Rishi Malhotra, CEO, JioSaavn (starting at $349.99, fender.com)

Olly Vitamins

“I’m basically 5 years old when it comes to being healthy, so I like that these vitamins are colorful gummies. It’s a nice treat before bed!” —Jaclyn Johnson, founder, Create and Cultivate ($13.99, olly.com)

Aarke Premium Carbonator

“This carbonator is pretty simple—no electricity or batteries. I highly recommend adding fresh fruit precarbonation. It’s the best equivalent of my favorite seltzer, Polar, which isn’t available on the West Coast.” —Lauren Nostro, creative consultant and artist manager (from $199, aarke-usa.com)

A version of this article appeared in the November 2019 issue of Fast Company magazine.