advertisement
advertisement

Here are the members of the Fast Company Impact Council

Fast Company assembled a diverse group of entrepreneurs, technologists, corporate chieftains, and designers for its inaugural business council.

Here are the members of the Fast Company Impact Council
Natasha Jen, Partner, Pentagram: “The first thing to ask is, ‘What are our values, what do we believe in, what is our philosophy?’ That should drive everything you do.” [Photo: Jai Lennard; hair and makeup: Ryu at Halley Resources for Clarks Botanicals]
By Fast Company5 minute Read

Mercedes Abramo
President and CEO, Cartier North America

advertisement
advertisement

Olugbenga Agboola
Cofounder and CEO, Flutterwave

Katya Andresen
SVP, card customer experience, Capital One Financial

Abe Ankumah
CEO, Nyansa

Yalda Aoukar
Managing partner and cofounder, Bracket Capital

Molly Ashby
Founder and CEO, Solera

Cameron Bailey
Artistic director and cohead, Toronto International Film Festival

advertisement

Ana Bakshi
Director, Oxford Foundry, University of Oxford

Maryam Banikarim
Executive-in-residence, Columbia University School of Professional Studies

Jon Banner
EVP, communications and president, PepsiCo Foundation, PepsiCo

Kara Barnett
Executive director, American Ballet Theatre

Caroline Baumann
Director, Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum

Katia Beauchamp
CEO, Birchbox

advertisement

Greg Behrman
Founder and CEO, NationSwell

Scott Belsky
Chief product officer, Adobe

Georgie Benardete
Cofounder and CEO, Align17

Adam Bendell
CEO, Toniic Institute

Meera Bhatia
Chief operating officer, Stella & Dot

Gina Bianchini
Founder and CEO, Mighty Networks

advertisement

Marla Blow
Founder and CEO, FS Card (sold)

Jason Blum
Founder and CEO, Blumhouse Productions

Neil Blumenthal
Cofounder and co-CEO, Warby Parker

Rachel Blumenthal
Founder and CEO, Rockets of Awesome

Katharina Borchert
Chief innovation officer, Mozilla

Bonin Bough
Chief growth officer, Bonin Ventures

advertisement

Melissa Biggs Bradley
Founder and CEO, Indagare Travel

Porter Braswell
CEO, Jopwell

Marc Brodherson
Partner, McKinsey & Company

Jean Brownhill
Founder and CEO, Sweeten

Robert Brunner
Founder and partner, Ammunition

Howard W. Buffett
Author, Social Value Investing; adjunct professor, Columbia University

advertisement

Georgia Bullen
Executive director, Simply Secure

Tory Burch
Executive chairman and chief creative officer, Tory Burch

Vince Campisi
SVP and chief digital officer, United Technologies

Barie Carmichael
Batten Fellow, Darden Business School; Carmichael Consulting

Amy Chang
SVP, collaboration technology group, Cisco Systems

Steve [Jobs] used to say, ‘You can’t have faith in technology, you have to have faith in people.’ ” [Photo: Jai Lennard; hair and makeup: Ryu at Halley Resources for Clarks Botanicals]
Imran Chaudhri
Cofounder, Humane (former Apple designer)

advertisement

Julia Cheiffetz
VP and publisher, Simon and Schuster

Rudy Cline-Thomas
Founder, Mastry

Deborah Conrad
CMO, Grand Rounds

Jill Cress
Chief marketing and communications officer, National Geographic

Geoff Davis
Managing partner and CEO, Cicero Impact Capital

Noopur Davis
EVP, chief product and information security officer, Comcast

advertisement

Tracy Day
Cofounder and CEO, World Science Festival

Norman de Greve
CMO, CVS Health

Mark Donohue
Founder and CEO, LifeGuides, PBC

Phil Duncan
Chief design officer, P&G

Jonathan Dunn
Partner, McKinsey & Company

Cindy Eckert
CEO, The Pink Ceiling

advertisement

Alex Elias
Founder and CEO, Qloo

Andrew Essex
CEO, Plan A

Maureen Fan
Cofounder and CEO, Baobab Studios

Nathaniel Fick
CEO, Endgame

Aria Finger
CEO, DoSomething.org

Jennifer Fleiss
Cofounder and CEO, Jetblack; cofounder, Rent the Runway

advertisement

Victoria Forbes-Roberts
VP, Delta Air Lines

Randy Freer
CEO, Hulu

Nima Ghamsari
Cofounder and CEO, Blend

Dave Gilboa
Cofounder and co-CEO, Warby Parker

Holly Gordon
Chief impact officer, Participant Media

Jon Goss
Chief brand officer, NeueHouse

advertisement

Chris Gould
Chief sustainability and innovation officer, Exelon

Theresia Gouw
Cofounder, Aspect Ventures

Kirsten Green
Founder, Forerunner Ventures

Jerilan Greene
Global chief, communications and public affairs officer, Yum Brands

Julie Guggemos
SVP, owned brand management and product design, Target

Tyler Haney
Founder and CEO, Outdoor Voices

advertisement

Sarah Harden
CEO, Hello Sunshine

Scott Harrison
Founder and CEO, Charity: Water

Heather Hartnett
CEO, Human Ventures

Hamid Hashemi
CEO, Ipic Entertainment

Jeff Hennion
Cofounder and managing partner, Woodside Ventures

Whitney Wolfe Herd
Founder and CEO, Bumble

“You’ve got to see through negative language and get to what people are really saying.” [Photo: Jai Lennard; hair and makeup: Ryu at Halley Resources for Clarks Botanicals]
Amanda Hesser
CEO, Food52

Kathy Hibbs
Chief legal and regulatory officer, 23andMe

“We don’t take ourselves very seriously, but we take our business very seriously. There is a difference.” [Photo: Jai Lennard; hair and makeup: Ryu at Halley Resources for Clarks Botanicals]
Siggi Hilmarsson
Founder and chairman, Siggi’s Dairy

Tim Hockey
President and CEO, TD Ameritrade

Joshua Hoffman
CEO, Zymergen

Jeff Huber
President and CEO, Home Instead

Christine Hunsicker
Founder and CEO, CaaStle

Jolie Hunt
Founder and CEO, Hunt & Gather

Blaine Hurst
Vice chairman, Panera

Jessica Iclisoy
Founder and CEO, California Baby

Omer Ismail
Managing director, Goldman Sachs

Reza Izad
CEO, Studio71

Josh James
Founder and CEO, Domo

Natasha Jen
Partner, Pentagram

Rebecca Kaden
General partner, Union Square Ventures

Kristin Kagetsu
Cofounder and CEO, Saathi Eco Innovations India

Robert Katz
Chairman and CEO, Vail Resorts

Sheila Kelly
Chief development officer, Sesame Workshop

Noah Kerner
CEO, Acorns

Rich Kleiman
Cofounder and partner, 35 Ventures

Tom Kolditz
Director, Doerr Institute for New Leaders, Rice University

Mike Konzen
Chairman, PGAV Destinations

Steph Korey
Cofounder and CEO, Away

Margery Kraus
Founder and executive chairman, APCO Worldwide

Eric Kuhn
Head, innovative partnerships, T-Mobile

Sarah LaFleur
Cofounder and CEO, M.M.LaFleur

Liza Landsman
Venture partner, NEA

Mary Beth Laughton
EVP, omni retail, Sephora

Oliver Libby
Cofounder and managing partner, H/L

Alfred Lin
Partner, Sequoia

Stephanie Linnartz
Global chief commercial officer, Marriott International

Bruce Linton
Founder, Canopy Growth

Howie Liu
Cofounder and CEO, Airtable

Jennifer Lopez
Founder and CEO, Wisenn & Co.

Daniel Lubetzky
Founder and executive chairman, Kind Healthy Snacks (Kind)

Brad Lukanic
CEO, CannonDesign

Zander Lurie
CEO, SurveyMonkey

Susan Lyne
Managing partner, BBG Ventures

Shan-Lyn Ma
Cofounder and CEO, Zola

Sheila Lirio Marcelo
Founder, chairwoman, and CEO, Care.com

Mary T. McDowell
Board member, Autodesk, Informa

Peter McGuinness
President, Chobani

Miguel McKelvey
Cofounder and chief culture officer, The We Company

Joanne McKinney
CEO, Burns Group

Elizabeth McMillan
CEO, Dictionary.com

Susan McPherson
Founder and CEO, McPherson Strategies

Chris Meledandri
CEO, Illumination Entertainment

Nasir Memon
Professor, New York University

Sara Menker
CEO, Gro Intelligence

Heidi Messer
Cofounder and chairman, Collective[i]

Julie Michael
CEO, Team One

Andrew Morse
EVP, CNN

Erika Nardini
CEO, Barstool Sports

Amy Nauiokas
President and CEO, Anthemis and Archer Gray

Jonathan Neman
Cofounder and CEO, Sweetgreen

Brian Niccol
CEO, Chipotle Mexican Grill

Rodrigo Niño
CEO, Prodigy Network/The Assemblage

Sarah Robb O’Hagan
Founder and CEO, Extreme Living

Heidi O’Neill
President, Nike Direct, Nike

Donna Orender
CEO, Orender Unlimited

Jon Oringer
Founder and CEO, Shutterstock

Primo Orpilla
Founder and CEO, Studio O+A

Will Packer
CEO, Will Packer Productions

Gordon Paddison
CEO, Stradella Road

Neil Parikh
Cofounder, Casper

Cindy Perettie
CEO, Foundation Medicine

Dee Poku-Spalding
Founder and CEO, WIE Network

Frida Polli
Founder and CEO, Pymetrics

Bruce Poon Tip
Founder and owner, G Adventures

Tom Puthiyamadam
Global digital services and BXT leader, PwC

George Pyne
Founder and CEO, Bruin Sports Capital

Jeffrey Raider
Cofounder and CEO, Harry’s

Zachariah Reitano
CEO, Ro

Gregg Renfrew
Founder and CEO, Beautycounter

Julie Rice
Founder, SoulCycle

David Rich
SVP, George P. Johnson Experience Marketing

Jana Rich
Founder and CEO, Rich Talent Group

Rashad Robinson
President, Color of Change

Tara Russell
SVP, Carnival Corp.

Dani Rylan
Founder and commissioner, National Women’s Hockey League

Javier Saade
Venture partner, Fenway Summer

Gretchen Saegh-Fleming
CMO, L’Oréal

Jennifer Saenz
CMO and SVP, Frito-Lay North America

Bozoma Saint John
CMO, Endeavor

Marcela Sapone
CEO, Hello Alfred

Reshma Saujani
Founder and CEO, Girls Who Code

Dan Schulman
CEO, PayPal

Jake Schwartz
Cofounder and CEO, General Assembly

Rachel Shechtman
Founder, Story; brand experience officer, Macy’s

Ariel Silverstone
Managing partner, Data Protectors

Lisa Skeete Tatum
CEO, Landit

Samantha Skey
CEO, She Media

Julie Smolyansky
President and CEO, Lifeway Foods

Chris Stang
Cofounder and CEO, The Infatuation

Dave Stangis
Chief sustainability officer, Babson College

Vincent Stanley
Director of philosophy, Patagonia

Alexandra Stanton
CEO, Empire Global Ventures

Glen Stettin
SVP and chief innovation officer, Express Scripts

Garry Tan
Managing partner, Initialized Capital

Bill Taylor
Cofounder, Fast Company

Jennifer Tejada
CEO, PagerDuty

Sudarsan Thattai
CIO, Lineage Logistics

Stephanie Tilenius
Founder and CEO, Vida Health

Alicia Tillman
Global CMO, SAP

Dara Treseder
CMO, Carbon

Chieh Tsai
Chief product officer, Lands’ End

Sheel Tyle
CEO, Amplo

Susan Tynan
Founder and CEO, Framebridge

Tien Tzuo
Founder and CEO, Zuora

Vishal Vasishth
Cofounder, Obvious Ventures

Alexandra Waldman
Cofounder and creative director, Universal Standard

Tristan Walker
Founder and CEO, Walker & Company

Shane Wall
Chief technology officer and global head, HP Labs, HP

Judy Wert
Cofounder and president, executive search, Wert&Co.

Sherrie Westin
President, global impact and philanthropy, Sesame Workshop

Melanie Whelan
CEO, SoulCycle

Barbara Whye
VP, human resources, and chief diversity and inclusion officer, Intel

F.D. Wilder
Senior advisory consultant, McKinsey & Company

Bärí A. Williams
VP, legal, policy, and business affairs, All Turtles

Brad Windbigler
SVP, The Western Union Company

Jen L. Wong
COO, Reddit

Corinne Woods
Director of communications, advocacy, and marketing, World Food Programme

Josh Wyatt
CEO, NeueHouse

“When people say, ‘That’s interesting,’ they mean it’s boring.” [Photo: Jai Lennard; hair and makeup: Ryu at Halley Resources for Clarks Botanicals]
Forest Young
Global principal, Wolff Olins

Frank T. Young
President, product, integrated payments, and vertical markets, Global Payments

Heidi Zak
Cofounder and co-CEO, ThirdLove

Xiaodi Zhang
Chief product officer, 1stdibs

A version of this article appeared in the November 2019 issue of Fast Company magazine.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life