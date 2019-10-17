Here are the members of the Fast Company Impact Council

Katya Andresen SVP, card customer experience, Capital One Financial

Rachel Blumenthal Founder and CEO, Rockets of Awesome

Julia Cheiffetz VP and publisher, Simon and Schuster

Jennifer Fleiss Cofounder and CEO, Jetblack; cofounder, Rent the Runway

Sarah Harden

CEO, Hello Sunshine

Scott Harrison

Founder and CEO, Charity: Water

Heather Hartnett

CEO, Human Ventures

Hamid Hashemi

CEO, Ipic Entertainment

Jeff Hennion

Cofounder and managing partner, Woodside Ventures

Whitney Wolfe Herd

Founder and CEO, Bumble

Amanda Hesser

CEO, Food52

Kathy Hibbs

Chief legal and regulatory officer, 23andMe

Siggi Hilmarsson

Founder and chairman, Siggi’s Dairy

Tim Hockey

President and CEO, TD Ameritrade

Joshua Hoffman

CEO, Zymergen

Jeff Huber

President and CEO, Home Instead

Christine Hunsicker

Founder and CEO, CaaStle

Jolie Hunt

Founder and CEO, Hunt & Gather

Blaine Hurst

Vice chairman, Panera

Jessica Iclisoy

Founder and CEO, California Baby

Omer Ismail

Managing director, Goldman Sachs

Reza Izad

CEO, Studio71

Josh James

Founder and CEO, Domo

Natasha Jen

Partner, Pentagram

Rebecca Kaden

General partner, Union Square Ventures

Kristin Kagetsu

Cofounder and CEO, Saathi Eco Innovations India

Robert Katz

Chairman and CEO, Vail Resorts

Sheila Kelly

Chief development officer, Sesame Workshop

Noah Kerner

CEO, Acorns

Rich Kleiman

Cofounder and partner, 35 Ventures

Tom Kolditz

Director, Doerr Institute for New Leaders, Rice University

Mike Konzen

Chairman, PGAV Destinations

Steph Korey

Cofounder and CEO, Away

Margery Kraus

Founder and executive chairman, APCO Worldwide

Eric Kuhn

Head, innovative partnerships, T-Mobile

Sarah LaFleur

Cofounder and CEO, M.M.LaFleur

Liza Landsman

Venture partner, NEA

Mary Beth Laughton

EVP, omni retail, Sephora

Oliver Libby

Cofounder and managing partner, H/L

Alfred Lin

Partner, Sequoia

Stephanie Linnartz

Global chief commercial officer, Marriott International

Bruce Linton

Founder, Canopy Growth

Howie Liu

Cofounder and CEO, Airtable

Jennifer Lopez

Founder and CEO, Wisenn & Co.

Daniel Lubetzky

Founder and executive chairman, Kind Healthy Snacks (Kind)

Brad Lukanic

CEO, CannonDesign

Zander Lurie

CEO, SurveyMonkey

Susan Lyne

Managing partner, BBG Ventures

Shan-Lyn Ma

Cofounder and CEO, Zola

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

Founder, chairwoman, and CEO, Care.com

Mary T. McDowell

Board member, Autodesk, Informa

Peter McGuinness

President, Chobani

Miguel McKelvey

Cofounder and chief culture officer, The We Company

Joanne McKinney

CEO, Burns Group

Elizabeth McMillan

CEO, Dictionary.com

Susan McPherson

Founder and CEO, McPherson Strategies

Chris Meledandri

CEO, Illumination Entertainment

Nasir Memon

Professor, New York University

Sara Menker

CEO, Gro Intelligence

Heidi Messer

Cofounder and chairman, Collective[i]

Julie Michael

CEO, Team One

Andrew Morse

EVP, CNN

Erika Nardini

CEO, Barstool Sports

Amy Nauiokas

President and CEO, Anthemis and Archer Gray

Jonathan Neman

Cofounder and CEO, Sweetgreen

Brian Niccol

CEO, Chipotle Mexican Grill

Rodrigo Niño

CEO, Prodigy Network/The Assemblage

Sarah Robb O’Hagan

Founder and CEO, Extreme Living

Heidi O’Neill

President, Nike Direct, Nike

Donna Orender

CEO, Orender Unlimited

Jon Oringer

Founder and CEO, Shutterstock

Primo Orpilla

Founder and CEO, Studio O+A

Will Packer

CEO, Will Packer Productions

Gordon Paddison

CEO, Stradella Road

Neil Parikh

Cofounder, Casper

Cindy Perettie

CEO, Foundation Medicine

Dee Poku-Spalding

Founder and CEO, WIE Network

Frida Polli

Founder and CEO, Pymetrics

Bruce Poon Tip

Founder and owner, G Adventures

Tom Puthiyamadam

Global digital services and BXT leader, PwC

George Pyne

Founder and CEO, Bruin Sports Capital

Jeffrey Raider

Cofounder and CEO, Harry’s

Zachariah Reitano

CEO, Ro

Gregg Renfrew

Founder and CEO, Beautycounter

Julie Rice

Founder, SoulCycle

David Rich

SVP, George P. Johnson Experience Marketing

Jana Rich

Founder and CEO, Rich Talent Group

Rashad Robinson

President, Color of Change

Tara Russell

SVP, Carnival Corp.

Dani Rylan

Founder and commissioner, National Women’s Hockey League

Javier Saade

Venture partner, Fenway Summer

Gretchen Saegh-Fleming

CMO, L’Oréal

Jennifer Saenz

CMO and SVP, Frito-Lay North America

Bozoma Saint John

CMO, Endeavor

Marcela Sapone

CEO, Hello Alfred

Reshma Saujani

Founder and CEO, Girls Who Code

Dan Schulman

CEO, PayPal

Jake Schwartz

Cofounder and CEO, General Assembly

Rachel Shechtman

Founder, Story; brand experience officer, Macy’s

Ariel Silverstone

Managing partner, Data Protectors

Lisa Skeete Tatum

CEO, Landit

Samantha Skey

CEO, She Media

Julie Smolyansky

President and CEO, Lifeway Foods

Chris Stang

Cofounder and CEO, The Infatuation

Dave Stangis

Chief sustainability officer, Babson College

Vincent Stanley

Director of philosophy, Patagonia

Alexandra Stanton

CEO, Empire Global Ventures

Glen Stettin

SVP and chief innovation officer, Express Scripts

Garry Tan

Managing partner, Initialized Capital

Bill Taylor

Cofounder, Fast Company

Jennifer Tejada

CEO, PagerDuty

Sudarsan Thattai

CIO, Lineage Logistics

Stephanie Tilenius

Founder and CEO, Vida Health

Alicia Tillman

Global CMO, SAP

Dara Treseder

CMO, Carbon

Chieh Tsai

Chief product officer, Lands’ End

Sheel Tyle

CEO, Amplo

Susan Tynan

Founder and CEO, Framebridge

Tien Tzuo

Founder and CEO, Zuora

Vishal Vasishth

Cofounder, Obvious Ventures

Alexandra Waldman

Cofounder and creative director, Universal Standard

Tristan Walker

Founder and CEO, Walker & Company

Shane Wall

Chief technology officer and global head, HP Labs, HP

Judy Wert

Cofounder and president, executive search, Wert&Co.

Sherrie Westin

President, global impact and philanthropy, Sesame Workshop

Melanie Whelan

CEO, SoulCycle

Barbara Whye

VP, human resources, and chief diversity and inclusion officer, Intel

F.D. Wilder

Senior advisory consultant, McKinsey & Company

Bärí A. Williams

VP, legal, policy, and business affairs, All Turtles

Brad Windbigler

SVP, The Western Union Company

Jen L. Wong

COO, Reddit

Corinne Woods

Director of communications, advocacy, and marketing, World Food Programme

Josh Wyatt

CEO, NeueHouse

Forest Young

Global principal, Wolff Olins

Frank T. Young

President, product, integrated payments, and vertical markets, Global Payments

Heidi Zak

Cofounder and co-CEO, ThirdLove

Xiaodi Zhang

Chief product officer, 1stdibs

