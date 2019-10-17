Here are the members of the Fast Company Impact Council

Mercedes Abramo
President and CEO, Cartier North America
Olugbenga Agboola
Cofounder and CEO, Flutterwave
Katya Andresen
SVP, card customer experience, Capital One Financial
Abe Ankumah
CEO, Nyansa
Yalda Aoukar
Managing partner and cofounder, Bracket Capital
Molly Ashby
Founder and CEO, Solera
Cameron Bailey
Artistic director and cohead, Toronto International Film Festival
Ana Bakshi
Director, Oxford Foundry, University of Oxford
Maryam Banikarim
Executive-in-residence, Columbia University School of Professional Studies
Jon Banner
EVP, communications and president, PepsiCo Foundation, PepsiCo
Kara Barnett
Executive director, American Ballet Theatre
Caroline Baumann
Director, Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum
Katia Beauchamp
CEO, Birchbox
Greg Behrman
Founder and CEO, NationSwell
Scott Belsky
Chief product officer, Adobe
Georgie Benardete
Cofounder and CEO, Align17
Adam Bendell
CEO, Toniic Institute
Meera Bhatia
Chief operating officer, Stella & Dot
Gina Bianchini
Founder and CEO, Mighty Networks
Marla Blow
Founder and CEO, FS Card (sold)
Jason Blum
Founder and CEO, Blumhouse Productions
Neil Blumenthal
Cofounder and co-CEO, Warby Parker
Rachel Blumenthal
Founder and CEO, Rockets of Awesome
Katharina Borchert
Chief innovation officer, Mozilla
Bonin Bough
Chief growth officer, Bonin Ventures
Melissa Biggs Bradley
Founder and CEO, Indagare Travel
Porter Braswell
CEO, Jopwell
Marc Brodherson
Partner, McKinsey & Company
Jean Brownhill
Founder and CEO, Sweeten
Robert Brunner
Founder and partner, Ammunition
Howard W. Buffett
Author, Social Value Investing; adjunct professor, Columbia University
Georgia Bullen
Executive director, Simply Secure
Tory Burch
Executive chairman and chief creative officer, Tory Burch
Vince Campisi
SVP and chief digital officer, United Technologies
Barie Carmichael
Batten Fellow, Darden Business School; Carmichael Consulting
Amy Chang
SVP, collaboration technology group, Cisco Systems
Imran Chaudhri
Cofounder, Humane (former Apple designer)
Julia Cheiffetz
VP and publisher, Simon and Schuster
Rudy Cline-Thomas
Founder, Mastry
Deborah Conrad
CMO, Grand Rounds
Jill Cress
Chief marketing and communications officer, National Geographic
Geoff Davis
Managing partner and CEO, Cicero Impact Capital
Noopur Davis
EVP, chief product and information security officer, Comcast
Tracy Day
Cofounder and CEO, World Science Festival
Norman de Greve
CMO, CVS Health
Mark Donohue
Founder and CEO, LifeGuides, PBC
Phil Duncan
Chief design officer, P&G
Jonathan Dunn
Partner, McKinsey & Company
Cindy Eckert
CEO, The Pink Ceiling
Alex Elias
Founder and CEO, Qloo
Andrew Essex
CEO, Plan A
Maureen Fan
Cofounder and CEO, Baobab Studios
Nathaniel Fick
CEO, Endgame
Aria Finger
CEO, DoSomething.org
Jennifer Fleiss
Cofounder and CEO, Jetblack; cofounder, Rent the Runway
Victoria Forbes-Roberts
VP, Delta Air Lines
Randy Freer
CEO, Hulu
Nima Ghamsari
Cofounder and CEO, Blend
Dave Gilboa
Cofounder and co-CEO, Warby Parker
Holly Gordon
Chief impact officer, Participant Media
Jon Goss
Chief brand officer, NeueHouse
Chris Gould
Chief sustainability and innovation officer, Exelon
Theresia Gouw
Cofounder, Aspect Ventures
Kirsten Green
Founder, Forerunner Ventures
Jerilan Greene
Global chief, communications and public affairs officer, Yum Brands
Julie Guggemos
SVP, owned brand management and product design, Target
Tyler Haney
Founder and CEO, Outdoor Voices
Sarah Harden
CEO, Hello Sunshine
Scott Harrison
Founder and CEO, Charity: Water
Heather Hartnett
CEO, Human Ventures
Hamid Hashemi
CEO, Ipic Entertainment
Jeff Hennion
Cofounder and managing partner, Woodside Ventures
Whitney Wolfe Herd
Founder and CEO, Bumble
Amanda Hesser
CEO, Food52
Kathy Hibbs
Chief legal and regulatory officer, 23andMe
Siggi Hilmarsson
Founder and chairman, Siggi’s Dairy
Tim Hockey
President and CEO, TD Ameritrade
Joshua Hoffman
CEO, Zymergen
Jeff Huber
President and CEO, Home Instead
Christine Hunsicker
Founder and CEO, CaaStle
Jolie Hunt
Founder and CEO, Hunt & Gather
Blaine Hurst
Vice chairman, Panera
Jessica Iclisoy
Founder and CEO, California Baby
Omer Ismail
Managing director, Goldman Sachs
Reza Izad
CEO, Studio71
Josh James
Founder and CEO, Domo
Natasha Jen
Partner, Pentagram
Rebecca Kaden
General partner, Union Square Ventures
Kristin Kagetsu
Cofounder and CEO, Saathi Eco Innovations India
Robert Katz
Chairman and CEO, Vail Resorts
Sheila Kelly
Chief development officer, Sesame Workshop
Noah Kerner
CEO, Acorns
Rich Kleiman
Cofounder and partner, 35 Ventures
Tom Kolditz
Director, Doerr Institute for New Leaders, Rice University
Mike Konzen
Chairman, PGAV Destinations
Steph Korey
Cofounder and CEO, Away
Margery Kraus
Founder and executive chairman, APCO Worldwide
Eric Kuhn
Head, innovative partnerships, T-Mobile
Sarah LaFleur
Cofounder and CEO, M.M.LaFleur
Liza Landsman
Venture partner, NEA
Mary Beth Laughton
EVP, omni retail, Sephora
Oliver Libby
Cofounder and managing partner, H/L
Alfred Lin
Partner, Sequoia
Stephanie Linnartz
Global chief commercial officer, Marriott International
Bruce Linton
Founder, Canopy Growth
Howie Liu
Cofounder and CEO, Airtable
Jennifer Lopez
Founder and CEO, Wisenn & Co.
Daniel Lubetzky
Founder and executive chairman, Kind Healthy Snacks (Kind)
Brad Lukanic
CEO, CannonDesign
Zander Lurie
CEO, SurveyMonkey
Susan Lyne
Managing partner, BBG Ventures
Shan-Lyn Ma
Cofounder and CEO, Zola
Sheila Lirio Marcelo
Founder, chairwoman, and CEO, Care.com
Mary T. McDowell
Board member, Autodesk, Informa
Peter McGuinness
President, Chobani
Miguel McKelvey
Cofounder and chief culture officer, The We Company
Joanne McKinney
CEO, Burns Group
Elizabeth McMillan
CEO, Dictionary.com
Susan McPherson
Founder and CEO, McPherson Strategies
Chris Meledandri
CEO, Illumination Entertainment
Nasir Memon
Professor, New York University
Sara Menker
CEO, Gro Intelligence
Heidi Messer
Cofounder and chairman, Collective[i]
Julie Michael
CEO, Team One
Andrew Morse
EVP, CNN
Erika Nardini
CEO, Barstool Sports
Amy Nauiokas
President and CEO, Anthemis and Archer Gray
Jonathan Neman
Cofounder and CEO, Sweetgreen
Brian Niccol
CEO, Chipotle Mexican Grill
Rodrigo Niño
CEO, Prodigy Network/The Assemblage
Sarah Robb O’Hagan
Founder and CEO, Extreme Living
Heidi O’Neill
President, Nike Direct, Nike
Donna Orender
CEO, Orender Unlimited
Jon Oringer
Founder and CEO, Shutterstock
Primo Orpilla
Founder and CEO, Studio O+A
Will Packer
CEO, Will Packer Productions
Gordon Paddison
CEO, Stradella Road
Neil Parikh
Cofounder, Casper
Cindy Perettie
CEO, Foundation Medicine
Dee Poku-Spalding
Founder and CEO, WIE Network
Frida Polli
Founder and CEO, Pymetrics
Bruce Poon Tip
Founder and owner, G Adventures
Tom Puthiyamadam
Global digital services and BXT leader, PwC
George Pyne
Founder and CEO, Bruin Sports Capital
Jeffrey Raider
Cofounder and CEO, Harry’s
Zachariah Reitano
CEO, Ro
Gregg Renfrew
Founder and CEO, Beautycounter
Julie Rice
Founder, SoulCycle
David Rich
SVP, George P. Johnson Experience Marketing
Jana Rich
Founder and CEO, Rich Talent Group
Rashad Robinson
President, Color of Change
Tara Russell
SVP, Carnival Corp.
Dani Rylan
Founder and commissioner, National Women’s Hockey League
Javier Saade
Venture partner, Fenway Summer
Gretchen Saegh-Fleming
CMO, L’Oréal
Jennifer Saenz
CMO and SVP, Frito-Lay North America
Bozoma Saint John
CMO, Endeavor
Marcela Sapone
CEO, Hello Alfred
Reshma Saujani
Founder and CEO, Girls Who Code
Dan Schulman
CEO, PayPal
Jake Schwartz
Cofounder and CEO, General Assembly
Rachel Shechtman
Founder, Story; brand experience officer, Macy’s
Ariel Silverstone
Managing partner, Data Protectors
Lisa Skeete Tatum
CEO, Landit
Samantha Skey
CEO, She Media
Julie Smolyansky
President and CEO, Lifeway Foods
Chris Stang
Cofounder and CEO, The Infatuation
Dave Stangis
Chief sustainability officer, Babson College
Vincent Stanley
Director of philosophy, Patagonia
Alexandra Stanton
CEO, Empire Global Ventures
Glen Stettin
SVP and chief innovation officer, Express Scripts
Garry Tan
Managing partner, Initialized Capital
Bill Taylor
Cofounder, Fast Company
Jennifer Tejada
CEO, PagerDuty
Sudarsan Thattai
CIO, Lineage Logistics
Stephanie Tilenius
Founder and CEO, Vida Health
Alicia Tillman
Global CMO, SAP
Dara Treseder
CMO, Carbon
Chieh Tsai
Chief product officer, Lands’ End
Sheel Tyle
CEO, Amplo
Susan Tynan
Founder and CEO, Framebridge
Tien Tzuo
Founder and CEO, Zuora
Vishal Vasishth
Cofounder, Obvious Ventures
Alexandra Waldman
Cofounder and creative director, Universal Standard
Tristan Walker
Founder and CEO, Walker & Company
Shane Wall
Chief technology officer and global head, HP Labs, HP
Judy Wert
Cofounder and president, executive search, Wert&Co.
Sherrie Westin
President, global impact and philanthropy, Sesame Workshop
Melanie Whelan
CEO, SoulCycle
Barbara Whye
VP, human resources, and chief diversity and inclusion officer, Intel
F.D. Wilder
Senior advisory consultant, McKinsey & Company
Bärí A. Williams
VP, legal, policy, and business affairs, All Turtles
Brad Windbigler
SVP, The Western Union Company
Jen L. Wong
COO, Reddit
Corinne Woods
Director of communications, advocacy, and marketing, World Food Programme
Josh Wyatt
CEO, NeueHouse
Forest Young
Global principal, Wolff Olins
Frank T. Young
President, product, integrated payments, and vertical markets, Global Payments
Heidi Zak
Cofounder and co-CEO, ThirdLove
Xiaodi Zhang
Chief product officer, 1stdibs
A version of this article appeared in the November 2019 issue of Fast Company magazine.