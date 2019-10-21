Five steps Intel is taking to increase workplace diversity

Our future success depends on a diverse array of perspectives and backgrounds—and inclusion is key. At Intel, we believe that if you do not intentionally include, then you will unintentionally exclude. We are no longer debating the business case for diversity: We are questioning the business case for homogeneity. But you can’t just hire your way to success. To drive progress, you need an integrated approach of hiring, progression, and retention.

Here are five steps we’ve taken to ensure solid representation at all levels of the company.

Reward

All of our full-time employees have a portion of their annual performance bonus tied to the achievement of our diverse hiring and retention goals.

Invest

We’ve trained 13,000 managers worldwide through a program called “Managing at Intel,” and focused on intentionally covering inclusion content since it’s critical to our success and future innovation.

Empower

We provide resources, like customized diversity playbooks, to our business unit leaders so they can see where they’ve had gaps in the organization and can create solutions to close those gaps.

Educate

Through education initiatives, financial assistance, and internship opportunities that offer experience and technical skills, we actively encourage more women and underrepresented minorities to enter tech careers such as engineering and computer science.

Support

Since its launch in 2016, Intel’s confidential hotline, called the Warmline, has provided employees with the support they need to work through personal and professional roadblocks.