This new Google tool protects you against dangerous passwords

Either you’re terrible at passwords, or the two people on either side of you are.

That’s one of a few unsettling takeaways from a new security survey Google has commissioned in advance of a major expansion of its efforts to prod people into not repeating the same old password mistakes.

The Harris Poll survey—which quizzed a representative sample of 3,419 U.S. adults from August 16 to August 29—also found that 66% of Americans who responded said they used the same password for more than one account. Twenty-four percent of respondents had leaned on such easily guessed passwords as as “abc123,” 123456,” “welcome,” and that perennial favorite, “password.” And 59% had incorporated their own name or birthday, or those of a loved one or a pet.

But while reusing passwords can ease the cognitive load of a life filled with separate logins—and alluding to loved ones can lend some humanity to the process—those and other shortcuts eat away at your long-term security.

To encourage better password habits, Google is going to move past its previous nagging (“Please. Stop. Reusing. Passwords. Across. Services,” security product manager Stephan Somogyi intoned in 2016 at its Google I/O conference) and get in its customers’ faces.

Next week, Google will incorporate Password Checkup, a feature it launched as an optional Chrome extension in February, into the password manager built into the various versions of Chrome (that’s MacOS, Windows, iOS, Android, and Chrome OS) for use with a Google account. This update will also add the ability to scan for reused and weak passwords, not just those logins already compromised by data breaches.

Later this year, Google plans to provide warnings of exposed passwords using this same technology to Chrome users who type passwords into Chrome but don’t use Google’s password manager.

In essence, Google is attacking human frailty with code, because expecting the humans to reprogram themselves won’t work.