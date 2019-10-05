Why Tinder really needs you to swipe right on its first original series ‘Swipe Night’

The choose-your-own adventure style of storytelling, once a structure solely for books, has found a new wave of interest in Hollywood . Even before the critical praise of Black Mirror‘s 2018 special Bandersnatch, HBO and director Steven Soderbergh tried something similar with the slow-burn thriller Mosaic . Last April, Netflix dropped an interactive series with adventurist Bear Grylls, You vs. Wild. And 20th Century Fox announced a branching narrative film in the works.

Now the dating app Tinder, for its first foray into original content, is looking to ride the wave with Swipe Night.

Directed by Karena Evans—the filmmaker behind Drake’s viral music videos for “In My Feelings” and “God’s Plan”—Swipe Night is a first-person POV series where the house party you were invited to quickly devolves into apocalyptic mayhem. A meteor is barreling toward Earth, and you have to decide how you’re going to spend the last three hours of your life. Throughout Swipe Night, you have seven seconds to make a series of choices as seemingly small as whether or not to dance, or weightier moral dilemmas such as ratting out a friend for his infidelity. At the end of the experience, you’re matched with a list of people based on your choices.

Swipe Night an interesting approach to finding new matches, like seeing a movie on a virtual blind date you can chat about afterwards. It’s also a clear play into using content to appeal to Tinder’s target demographic: Gen Z (24 year-olds and under). But, more importantly for Tinder, Swipe Night is way for the dating app giant to shore up some key stats that it needs to remain strong if it’s going to remain the top-grossing app that’s not a game.

Call in The Z Team

According to Tinder, half of its users are Gen Z, which prompted the company last year to create The Z Team, a group within Tinder devoted specifically to studying and understanding this generation. Thus far, the Z Team is responsible for such new features as Tinder U, a university-centric version of Tinder; festival mode, a means to navigate the summer festival circuit; and Tinder Passport, a feature for Tinder Plus and Gold members to take their loving worldwide.

With Swipe Night, The Z Team focused on creating an experience that was entertaining as well as served the purpose of breaking the ice between users in way that would be meaningful.

“Gen Z is spending a ton of time on entertainment—on YouTube, on Instagram, on Snapchat,” says Ravi Mehta, who had been a product director at Facebook and joined Tinder in June to be its chief product officer and leader of the Z Team. “They’re spending a lot time talking to each other about that entertainment. “That was really the genesis of Swipe Night. How can we create a really interesting, content-centric, interactive entertainment experience that helps you meet each other and helps you come up with really interesting things to talk about?”