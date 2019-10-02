Three ways businesses can leverage Google Maps instead of compete with it for clicks

For struggling retailers, it’s promising to see that 76% of location searches ultimately result in an in-store visit, according to Google’s consumer insights. But what businesses may not know is that Google is prioritizing location searches initiated using Google Map instead of the consumer use of location pages found on business websites. Yet, many business owners still rely only on their internal-site location clicks metric to evaluate their overall online success while ignoring the many opportunities coming to them through Google location services.

Why is this happening? When searching for a business on Google, a location map usually appears in the sidebar. Potential customers will generally choose to use this map, where street addresses, phone numbers, and even hours of operation and user reviews are posted rather than visit the business’s website to find this basic information, which is often buried several clicks away.

This means more clicks for Google and fewer site clicks for you. Is your business accounting for this shift?

Consumers pay a price for this Google-provided convenience. If they haven’t disclosed it already, Google will invariably ask the user permission to access the customer’s location. Suddenly, the simple act of finding your business now falls under Google’s privacy terms–not the terms on your business’s site.

By using Google’s location service, consumers now give the data giant additional insights into how they interact with your business. How long did they wait to go there? How long did they stay there? Correlating with other Google services, possibly what they bought, too. What did they share about the experience with their friends? You won’t be privy to or account for any of this information unless you ask.

While privacy is always an issue once Google takes the playing field, there is good news for businesses that know how to tap into this data as a resource. One of our client businesses started incorporating Google location data information into their marketing ROI metrics. They discovered they had previously failed to measure some 20% to 30% of additional engagement they were getting, all from Google location results.

As consumer search habits continue to change, website clicks within your own ecosystem are no longer enough to get a complete view of your brand’s engagement online. And the clicks you’re getting from your internal location contact information aren’t giving your site’s SEO the shot in the arm it used to. It’s time to update how you measure the effectiveness of your marketing efforts.