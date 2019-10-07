Will a bigger home make you happier? Maybe, but design can help too

In a tiny house, people fight over the bathroom, and nobody has any privacy. But in a giant house, it can feel like you never see your own family. So which is the better option?

It’s a question asked by a team of researchers from Brigham Young University, who, as part of a larger study on families, examined the impact of house size on home life. Their findings were published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology. After running a series of questionnaires with 164 families, getting a portrait of both their home’s size and footprint, along with a peek into family dynamics, they came to a perhaps unpopular conclusion.

If you have the resources for it, having a larger home, where people don’t feel crowded, is probably better for your family than living in a smaller home. But there are many caveats to this, first and foremost that “How big is big enough?” is an extremely personal question.

“We know that there is an ‘optimal stimulation’ set point for everyone, and that varies from person to person. This is the defining point where if crossed, people start to feel that crowded feeling and experience negative family outcomes,” writes lead researcher and BYU adjunct professor Carly Thornock by email. In other words, if a home is too small, the everyday stresses of life can feel amplified. Instead of growing closer by proximity, people may develop the habit of tuning one another out by necessity.

Meanwhile, when a family has more perceived space, they can communicate better emotionally, and they’re more accepting of one another. It reminds me of the old saying “Absence makes the heart grow fonder.”

There are limits, however. “If a space is too big, I anticipate that people would start to feel more separate from one another, though these effects of feeling of separation on family in our study weren’t as prominent as those when families felt crowded,” writes Thornock, who also cautions us not to fall into the trap of treating space as a status symbol. “Generally, unless you have 8 kids, you don’t need 8 bedrooms.”

One red flag the researchers noticed about personal space was surprisingly gendered. Girls appeared to benefit from more space. For young boys, though, distance from others in the home was correlated with lower levels of general emotions, personal expression, and acceptance.