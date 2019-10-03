These magical books help kids learn other languages

My 3-year-old has been playing in her room by herself for an hour. I’m beginning to worry she is up to no good: Is she “decorating” her walls with a Sharpie or perhaps systematically pulling out tufts of wool from her rug? But I take a peek, and there she is, right where I left her, flipping through a bilingual picture book full of Spanish and English words created by a new startup called Habbi Habbi.

The thing that is keeping her captivated is a little “reading wand,” complete with a star-shaped top that makes it easier for small children to hold and also makes it feel more like a magic wand. And to my daughter, the wand really does feel magical. When she points it at the book, it says the word. She taps a picture of a mother and the wand says, “mommy” then “mamá.” But she’s discovered other little surprises hiding in the book. Sometimes, when she taps a random part of the page, the wand might play music. She’s transfixed but also learning something.

This highly engaging toddler UX was created by Anne-Louise Nieto and Hanna Chiou, cofounders of Habbi Habbi. The company launched with bilingual books in both Spanish and Mandarin for children aged 1 to 10. For each language, there are four books that cover first words, first phrases, emotion, and careers. The set costs $85. The wand, which works through computer vision, is compatible with any Habbi Habbi book. The tip of the wand identifies the pixels on a page, reading out the specific word or illustration in question. The company plans to launch new languages soon.

The cofounders met while working as management consultants at the Boston Consulting Group, where they specialized in advising companies that created consumer products. They both wanted to help their children learn languages besides English but couldn’t find many resources for people like them, native English speakers who want to introduce their kids to other languages. Chiou is from a Chinese family and wanted her kids to pick up Mandarin, and Nieto is married to a Spanish speaker but isn’t fluent herself. “If parents speak multiple languages fluently, they can start teaching their kids the other language when they are infants and buy them children’s books in other languages,” Nieto says. “But there are many of us who aren’t fluent in another language and revert to speaking to our kids in English. We need products that are designed to be truly bilingual.”

This is something I can relate to. I grew up in Paris and learned French as a second language but haven’t lived in a French-speaking country for decades. Meanwhile, my husband only speaks English. I have tried to teach my daughter French, but it’s hard and we both give up quickly.

This kind of scenario is becoming increasingly common in the United States. There has been a 2% rise in bilingual children in the country over the past decade, an increase of 1.2 million kids. But there’s a lot of variation in terms of what this means. In some cases, kids don’t speak English at home: that’s true of 44% of kids in California and 2% of kids in West Virginia. Around 4% of children who grow up in non-English speaking households, or 2.4 million, have trouble speaking English. But there are many other homes where multiple languages are spoken simultaneously, or parents simply want their kids to be multilingual, since this is associated with better mental flexibility, increased cultural competence, stronger family connections, and later in life, access to better paying jobs.

Habbi Habbi’s products are designed for kids across the spectrum of language learning and a range of ages. As Nieto and Chiou worked on developing these products, they realized that one of the keys to success would be to creating the most engaging possible experience for kids. This wasn’t easy, particularly since kids are used to being hyper-stimulated with screens and digital media. “These books aren’t actually that high tech,” says Nieto. “There is no technology embedded in the book itself. It’s just the wand that makes the experience unique.”