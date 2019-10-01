Get hired by one of these 10 companies if you want to be happy at work in 2019

What do the happiest workers in the U.S. care about? Certainly, a combination of compensation, work-life balance, perks and benefits, and overall culture are important. And that is exactly what Comparably measured as it completed its annual analysis of America’s most satisfied employees.

It divided the rankings into two parts, based on the size of the company. Among the larger organizations with over 500 workers, these are the top 10:

Zoom Video LinkedIn Costo Hubspot Microsoft UiPath Workfront HEB Insight Global T-Mobile

The ranking was based on ratings provided by employees on the factors above but also scored based on their answers to these specific questions:

Are your company’s goals clear and are you invested in them?

On a scale of 1-10, how likely are you to recommend your company to a friend?

Are you proud to be a part of your company?

Are you typically excited about going to work each day?

Do you look forward to interacting with your coworkers?

It’s worth noting that when employees of the top-ranked were asked if their work environment was positive, 92% from large companies and 98% from small/midsize companies said yes, compared to 76% of employees site-wide.

Here is the complete list of the top 50 large employers as well as the top small to medium companies.