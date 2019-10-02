Companies know upskilling is critical. That doesn’t mean they’re doing it right

If there was any doubt that business leaders have caught on to the importance of upskilling, Amazon quelled it when they announced plans to invest $700 million in retraining 100,000 U.S. employees in July.

With a growing skills shortage in the workforce, companies are desperate to hire the talent needed to succeed in an age that will depend increasingly on advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and blockchain. For many, upskilling is the only viable option.

Unfortunately, studies show companies face challenges in building the business case for reskilling and upskilling and setting up programs that deliver a return on investment. Genpact’s own research shows a disconnect between company offerings and employees. While 53% of senior executives said their organizations offer training, only 35% of workers say their companies have reskilling options, and less than a quarter say they have participated in such training.

So, what are businesses doing wrong?

For starters, most businesses tend to focus on training individual people on a specific topic in traditional, “teach and test” classroom settings. In so doing, they aim to build expertise in one subject at a time, with the goal of cultivating specialists in a specific category—think data science Python experts or natural language processing (NLP) coders. These methods aren’t scalable, as there are too many new skills for organizations to continuously design trainings around. Technical skills in the digital era tend to have a short shelf life, with new tools and practices replacing old ways of working at an unprecedented pace.

What’s more, retention rates for these types of training don’t justify the cost. Research shows that most adults studying alone will forget technical information within weeks of learning. They remember far more, however, if they’re able to discuss their learnings with peers, or apply it to real life situations.

Harnessing collective intelligence

To solve for these issues, businesses should invest in “collective intelligence”-based programs. Collective intelligence occurs when businesses create opportunities for employees to source knowledge and learn from each other, leveraging what people know, and what they get exposed to collectively. Then, they must work together in teams including experts in varied disciplines, who now have a better chance to understand each other and collaborate more productively.