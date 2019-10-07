At the millennial-friendly dentist, you can watch Netflix during teeth cleaning

I’m sitting in a lobby so new the marble-topped cafe tables haven’t yet been bolted to the ground. There is curved green floor tile, wood-paneled walls, and brown leather banquettes to sit on. A woman behind a marble desk glows in the soft lighting as she offers to check me in. This isn’t a trendy coworking spot—it’s the dentist’s office.

Today, the dentistry startup Tend is opening its first location in Manhattan’s Flatiron neighborhood. With $36 million in funding and executives that hail from SoulCycle, One Medical, and Smile Direct Club, Tend is hoping to reinvent the dentist’s office and convince more people to care about their teeth.

The experience is designed to help you feel relaxed. Before your appointment begins, the receptionist will guide you to a room with four sinks covered in blue and green marbling, like mouth wash being swished. By this time you will have chosen one of Tend’s premium, direct-to-consumer toothpastes like RiseWell, Hello, or Marvis. They will then hand you a new Quip tooth brush and under the soft white glow of tube lights you will ceremoniously brush your teeth. The lighting, it seems, is intentionally good. “Especially nowadays, everyone loves to take that nice little selfie before they head out,” explains Ashley, the receptionist.

When you walk into your dental room, you are met with a large screen that greets you by name. Everything is white and beige. There is a hook to hang your purse and coat. There is a sink where you can wash your hands. There is a little basket with dental products with brand names written in some clever variation of a serif font. There is a white chair for you to recline in and Bose head phones for you to wear while you watch Netflix on a ceiling directly overhead. There are no dental tools to be seen. Do not expect to see syringes and picks and drills sitting on a tray by the chair like torturous little hors d’oeuvres.

Everything at Tend is meant to reduce the most unpleasant elements—and actual pain—of going to the dentist’s office. “Most [instruments] are air driven, they’re very loud—that whinny, horrible noise that everybody hates,” says Marc Schlenoff, Tend’s VP of clinical development and former program director at Columbia University’s Advanced Education in General Dentistry. “These are electric, they don’t make that noise, there’s almost no vibration.”

To get dental impressions, Tend doesn’t make patients bite down on a nasty tray of putty—its dentists take a digital scan. You know that gross pumice dentists use to polish your teeth? Tend has it in flavors like vanilla cupcake. The company is considering adding diffused oils or candles to the room as aroma therapy.

It’s also high-tech: Tend has online booking and a patient portal for accessing records. Onboarding, that clipboard of papers you typically fill out while you wait for the start of your appointment, is also online and can be done ahead of your visit.