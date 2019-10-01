Elizabeth Warren has the perfect response to Mark Zuckerberg attacking her policies in a meeting

It seems safe to say that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will not be voting for Senator Elizabeth Warren in the upcoming Democratic primary. In new leaked audio, obtained by The Verge , Zuckerberg held an internal Facebook employee Q&A back in July where he spoke candidly against critics, laughed at Twitter, sized up TikTok, and explained why Warren is an “existential” threat to his company.

In the meeting, Zuckerberg addressed his concerns about the senator: “You have someone like Elizabeth Warren who thinks that the right answer is to break up the companies . . . I mean, if she gets elected president, then I would bet that we will have a legal challenge, and I would bet that we will win the legal challenge. And does that still suck for us? Yeah. I mean, I don’t want to have a major lawsuit against our own government. I mean, that’s not the position that you want to be in when you’re, you know, I mean . . . it’s like, we care about our country and want to work with our government and do good things. But look, at the end of the day, if someone’s going to try to threaten something that existential, you go to the mat and you fight.”

Warren has already responded to Zuckerberg’s belief that Warren poses an “existential” threat to his company:

What would really “suck” is if we don’t fix a corrupt system that lets giant companies like Facebook engage in illegal anticompetitive practices, stomp on consumer privacy rights, and repeatedly fumble their responsibility to protect our democracy. https://t.co/rI0v55KKAi — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 1, 2019

To mark the 10th anniversary of the release of The Social Network (really!), here are some of the other fascinating moments culled from nearly two hours of audio of Zuckerberg talking to Facebook employees:

On why breaking up big tech is bad:

“Breaking up these companies, whether it’s Facebook or Google or Amazon, is not actually going to solve the issues. And, you know, it doesn’t make election interference less likely. It makes it more likely because now the companies can’t coordinate and work together. It doesn’t make any of the hate speech or issues like that less likely. It makes it more likely because now . . . all the processes that we’re putting in place and investing in, now we’re more fragmented.”

On Twitter: