How Sesame Workshop tackles tough issues

Since its debut 50 years ago, Sesame Street has been an imagined home-away-from-home for children around the world. Alongside friends like Elmo and Cookie Monster, they learn how to count, read the alphabet, and wiggle and dance to silly songs. By design, children watching Sesame (and its international coproductions) also learn how to cope with darker and more challenging ideas and experiences. Here are a few of the ways that Sesame has expanded its reach and fulfilled its mission over five decades of videos, books, and more.

1969

The first episode of Sesame Street airs on public television in November. The show’s founding team includes producer Joan Ganz Cooney; educational psychologist and Carnegie Corporation vice president Lloyd Morrisett; Captain Kangaroo executive producer Dave Connell; and Muppets creator Jim Henson.

1970

The Mississippi State Commission for Educational Television bans Sesame Street. “Some of the members of the commission were very much opposed to showing the series because it uses a highly integrated cast of children,” one member of the commission tells the New York Times. The commission reverses itself 22 days later, after national attention.

1972

Sesame launches in Brazil with a Portuguese-language version and Mexico with a Spanish-language version.

1975

Sesame opens children’s centers in prisons in order to facilitate visits with incarcerated parents. The centers include toys, books, and child-friendly furniture.

1975

Actor Jason Kingsley, who has Down syndrome, appears in his first Sesame Street episode. He will go on to appear in more than 50.

1983

Sesame airs “Goodbye, Mr. Hooper,” a groundbreaking episode in which Big Bird grieves the death of his friend. (Actor Will Lee, who played Mr. Hooper, died of a heart attack the prior year.) “Why does it have to be this way?” Big Bird says on the episode, giving voice to sadness and anger.