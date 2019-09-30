Here’s how to get your free mediocre pizza from California Pizza Kitchen

As a New Yorker, I firmly believe that the barbecue-chicken-topped and shrimp-scampi-covered pies that California Pizza Kitchen sells are adamantly not pizza. (WTH is a tostada with lettuce and beans doing on a pizza crust??) Despite that deeply held and completely correct belief, even I would not turn down one of the 10,000 free take-and-bake pizzas that California Pizza Kitchen is giving out on October 1 to kick off National Pizza Month.

To make sure kitchens across America are filled with the sweet smell of that “classic combination of dough, sauce, and toppings,” CPK has teamed up with GrubHub, according to a press release. Starting at 11 a.m. tomorrow, whatever time zone you’re in, simply log onto GrubHub and find your local California Pizza Kitchen, and they’ll send you your choice of an Original BBQ Chicken (no), pepperoni, or margherita take-and-bake pizza when placing your order via the GrubHub app or online, reportedly with”no delivery fee and no minimum purchase required.”

While the pizzas won’t make a good office lunch since you have to bake them yourself (unless your WeWork has an oven), they are still free and seem to have no strings attached, other than the fact you’ll have to eat a California Pizza Kitchen instead of a New York slice.