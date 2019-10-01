This is the catchiest, crowdsourced song about depression you’ll ever hear

The host read is the most common type of podcast advertising. You know the drill: every 10 or 15 minutes, the host of your favorite podcast will pause the conversation at hand to read a little personalized shill for Stamps.com, MeUndies, Squarespace, ZipRecruiter, or whomever sponsors the content, then just as quickly jump back into the pod at hand.

But as the podcast medium matures, with increasing experimentation with a variety of different formats and storytelling, brands have been forced to find more creative ways to advertise. One way has been to create their very own podcasts, as we’ve seen with eBay, Tinder, Casper, and more.

Now we’ve got another way: branded pop song.

“Bear and a Banjo” is a new, scripted musical podcast from iHeart Media, starring Dennis Quaid, Jared Gutstadt, and Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, about an unlikely duo who travel through American musical history appearing at just the right moments when music changes lives. The podcast will also have an accompanying folk album, created by Gutstadt, founder of the creative music agency Jingle Punks, and Poo Bear, who has written songs for Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Usher, Skrillex, and more. The two also created a song called “Better Days,” about the healing power of music, inspired by real patients suffering from depression.

That song was created for the podcast’s sponsor, healthcare provider One Medical.

What makes “Better Days” different is that it’s the result of a creative collaboration between Poo Bear, Gutstadt, One Medical’s ad agency Giant Spoon, and the ad agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners, which wrote lyrics inspired by real quotes from commenters across social media talking about dealing with depression.

Giant Spoon partner Laura Correnti says the goal was to find a unique way to get the brand involved without being a distraction. “Many brands have their talking points and insert host reads, midrolls, pre-rolls, and other podcast advertising standards, but this is a musical story, and I can’t imagine going to a Broadway musical and getting interrupted every few minutes by a host read. So why would we do that in audio?” says Correnti. “It was about protecting the integrity of the creative idea that Jared and Poo Bear came up with and Dennis is narrating. How do we align ourselves authentically in this experience—to enhance it rather than taking away from it?”