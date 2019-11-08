advertisement
advertisement
  • 7:00 am

Netflix spent an estimated $15 billion on original content in 2019, ahead of Disney+ and Apple TV+’s launches

The streaming wars are heating up.

Netflix spent an estimated $15 billion on original content in 2019, ahead of Disney+ and Apple TV+’s launches
[Illustration:Sean McSorley]
By Talib Visram1 minute Read

More than a third of U.S. households won’t have a traditional TV subscription by the end of the year. And there’s soon to be even less need for 500 linear channels. The Disney+ and Apple TV+ streaming services are launching this November, promising hearty back catalogs, licensed content, and original shows bankrolled by cosmic sums of money. By mid-2020, they’ll be joined by HBO Max; Peacock, a service from NBCUniversal; and Quibi, a mobile-only, short-form product. These newer entrants are fighting Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu for viewers­—which means the streaming landscape is turning into a thoroughly entertaining battlefield. Here’s a look.

advertisement

[Sources: Official company reports and estimates from Ampere Analytics at the end of Q2 2019, CBS and Showtime figures represent subscribers of both plans and bundled packages (U.S. Subscribers); Ampere (Average Original-Release Date); Ampere, Amazon figures are for Prime titles (Quantity vs. Quality)]
A version of this article appeared in the November 2019 issue of Fast Company magazine.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life