How to watch Sunday NFL games live on Fox, CBS, and NBC without cable

The National Football League’s 2019 regular season is in full swing, and no fewer than 13 games are taking place today. So I thought it was a good time to remind all the cord cutters out there that there are plenty of ways to watch NFL football if you don’t have cable or an over-the-air antenna. First, here’s the full lineup for Sunday (September 29, 2019):

1 p.m. ET:

Washington Redskins at New York Giants (Fox)

Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons (CBS)

Oakland Raiders at Indianapolis Colts (CBS)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs at Detroit Lions (Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans (CBS)

4:05 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams (Fox)

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (Fox)

4:25 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos (CBS)

8:20 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints (NBC)

For cord cutters who want to stream these Sunday games live on their computers or mobile devices, there are a few ways to do that. As you can see from above, you’ll need access to Fox and CBS for the local games and NBC for Sunday Night Football in the evening.

If you have access to a pay-TV login, you can stream the games locally from the networks’ websites: Fox Sports, CBS online, or NBC Sports. (Note to Dish Network subscribers: Fox and Dish are having a carriage dispute, so you may be blocked from Fox. We have some workarounds here.) You can also download their mobile apps, but you’ll still need a pay-TV login.

If you don’t have pay-TV credentials, you can sign up for a standalone streaming service that offers local broadcast channels as part of a bundle. (Some of the services offer all three, but you should check your zip code before signing up to make sure your local channel is offered. I’ve rounded a few good options below: