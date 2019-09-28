How to watch SNL live on NBC without cable

Will they address the Shane Gillis thing? How will they tackle impeachment? Is Jules Who Sees Things a Little Differently due for a comeback?

Many pressing questions surround the 45th season premiere of Saturday Night Live, which is happening tonight at Studio 8H in New York City. The long-running (endlessly running?) sketch comedy series debuts with Woody Harrelson as host and Billie Eilish as the musical guest. You can check out the promo here.

Despite being on hiatus for the last few months, SNL faced a huge controversy recently with the hiring—and then prompt firing—of comedian Shane Gillis, whose offensive podcast conversations seemed to come as a shock to producers, despite the fact that they only took place last year. So it will be interesting to see if the cast members address the controversy, make a joke out of it, make several bad jokes about it, or just move on. Intrigued? I certainly am.

The season opener of SNL airs tonight (Saturday, September 28) at 11:30 p.m. ET. If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream it live on your computer or phone, you have a few ways to do that. I’ve rounded up your best options below:

Streaming TV services: You can watch NBC with a standalone streaming service that offers it in a bundle. These include PlayStation Vue, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and AT&T Now. NBC is not offered in all areas, so check your zip code first before signing up. These services are easy to cancel, and you can usually get a week free.

You can stream NBC live on the network’s website or via its mobile apps on iOS or Android. You’ll need login credentials with a pay-TV provider for this option. Locast: This free nonprofit service lets you stream over-the-air broadcast networks in select cities. Find it here.

Finally, a word to the wise: If you have a TV and an over-the-air antenna, you can watch NBC for free that way—just like we did in the olden days and like many young people are doing again.