Being a great designer doesn’t automatically make you a great design leader

You finally scored that promotion you’ve been looking for, right? You’re now a manager. I’m really excited for you; this is the first step of something big. Make sure to celebrate this promotion with your loved ones. Yep, go ahead and get drunk tonight; you don’t need to act professional all the time.

Now that you are a manager, things will start to change. Probably not in the way you’re expecting, though . . . You’re such a dreamer, aren’t you? Let me tell you a few things that I wish someone had told me when I became a manager for the first time.

First off: People have different ways of working. Not everyone on your team will tackle design challenges the same way you would. Instead of trying to be prescriptive about how you think they should solve the problem, make sure they understand what the problem is, and empower them to make their own decisions and to explore their own paths.

Be there to support them and to steer them in the right direction; but don’t try to outline the entire path, simply because it won’t work.

Also, you don’t need to delegate every single thing. It’s fine to do part of the work yourself. It’s actually better if you do.

I know what you’re thinking: If people see you doing the work instead of managing the work, they will not respect your new position. They’ll think you’re not really a manager, and that you too immature to step away from the craft of design. That you just can’t let go.