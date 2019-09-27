Go update your iPhone right now—Apple just fixed some iOS 13 bugs

Apple’s big iOS 13 update brought some useful new features and tweaks to compatible iPhones—but it also riddled those devices with a handful of bugs.

The good news is that Apple says its latest update, iOS 13.1.1, squashes more of those issues. The company already addressed a worrying location privacy bug earlier this week, and today’s release is supposed to resolve other problems, including potential battery drain issues, urgent security fixes for iPhone owners who use third-party keyboards, and an issue that Apple said “could impact recognition of Siri requests” (translation: a bug that could make Siri even worse).

As CNBC notes, the update is compatible with iPhones released in 2015 and later. If your device is compatible, you should go ahead and update your iPhone today. You can check for updates by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update.

And if you have an older iOS device, Apple recently pushed out an update for you, too.