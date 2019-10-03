How can a media company stay relevant in 2020?

Think about how many different forms of media you consume in a day: news, blogs, ads, streaming video, podcasts, social media. Yet even with this dizzying amount of information, many of us end up feeling like we are missing the most important things.

At Fast Company, we cover brands that are on the forefront of innovation, and we want our online user experience to reflect the same values we celebrate in our journalism.

We hope that our readers walk away from the time they spend with us feeling positive and fulfilled, so we’re working to better understand what you want to see when you come to the site. Here, Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Mehta and Creative Director Mike Schnaidt discuss our site redesign project and what you can expect to see in the coming months.