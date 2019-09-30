Facebook Portal’s invasion of ‘Modern Family’ violated the modern rules of product placement

That is the second line in the season 11 premiere of ABC’s long-running hit Modern Family. The scene features the Dunphy’s youngest daughter Alex calling home from a research station in Antarctica. The call arrives at the Dunphy household in familiar sitcom-ian chaos, but mom Claire manages to hear the distinctive ringtone and has the presence of mind to say, “Okay Portal, answer.”

It’s the kind of product placement—or to use the buzzier term brand integration—that almost feels like a satire of the practice itself. I say almost, because we know that would require a sliver of self-awareness on either the brand or network’s part.

Instead, it actually feels like a shining, clunky example of all our worst assumptions about marketers wedged into a beloved show kicking off its swan song season.

The rest of the episode is peppered with similar Portal-like calls from Alex to various family members, though thankfully with no more awkwardly specific Portal peddling. But the damage is already done.

Look, I’m no purist. With the rise of DVRs and people’s general distaste for the commercial break having grown over the past 20 years, brands and broadcast networks have been forced to find more creative ways to sell us soap, cereal, beer, and insurance. The entertainment economy churns on, and that means more experiments in how to get products seen without inducing mass dry heaves.

There have been successes, believe it or not, like when AB InBev slid its beers into House of Cards. Or Pepsi’s elaborately made itself a plot point on Fox’s Empire. Or when Flamin’ Hot Cheetos went to jail on Orange is the New Black.