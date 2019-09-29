Attractive people don’t always get ahead at work, research shows

Research has shown people deemed attractive get paid more, receive better job evaluations, and are generally more employable. It’s even been shown that good-looking CEOs bring better stock returns for their companies.

In part, this may be because companies believe consumers are more likely to buy things from beautiful employees, which is perhaps why retailers like Abercrombie & Fitch use looks as criteria in their hiring process.

There’s some evidence, however, that this worker “beauty premium” may be wearing off—at least when it comes to employees who interact with consumers. In television commercials, for example, retailers and other companies are increasingly using real people—with all their physical flaws —rather than photoshopped models to give their brands an “authentic” feel.

Research several colleagues and I conducted recently suggests that companies may be wise to take this approach with customers. Our studies show occasions where the beauty premium doesn’t hold— and can even backfire.

Beauty can create distance

In our first study, we wanted to better understand how consumers respond to attractive service employees.

We invited 309 college students to read the same description of being served dinner at a restaurant and then look at an image of a person we described as their waiter.