6 ways to declutter your mind and get new ideas flowing again

If you feel guilty about your technology habits, you’re not alone. Over the past few years, we’ve learned that the average American checks their smartphone 52 times a day , consumes nearly 10.5 hours of media in their waking hours, and has a shorter attention span than a goldfish. It also seems like every other week, there is a new study, report, or book that shocks (and chastises) us for our inability to focus.

There are good reasons for growing public concerns about digital devices. As former Google product manager Tristan Harris told Wired magazine, “technology steers what 2 billion people are thinking and believing every day.” But repeatedly hearing that the internet is “hijacking our minds” can be discouraging.

So instead of dwelling on the alarm bells, I like to highlight the benefit of focus and the possibilities that it brings. When we actively choose to declutter our thoughts, much as when we trim the excess from our homes, we often experience greater creativity, productivity, self-awareness, and insight.

How to reclaim your brain

In our information economy, we’re both overtly and subconsciously encouraged to devour as much content as possible. We hear that knowledge is power, so we feed on a never-ending online buffet. If we do choose to disconnect, FOMO sets in.

However, there is a difference between intentionally pursuing knowledge and mindless online snacking. “Excessive consumption and inflow inhibit creativity, negatively impacts our ability to deep work and reduces our cumulative output,” writes Srinivas Rao, author of An Audience of One: Reclaiming Creativity for Its Own Sake.

As the CEO of JotForm, I believe in consistent, creative output. It’s my responsibility to keep raising the bar for our 5.1 million users and 150 employees. And over the past 13 years, I’ve learned how to tune out life’s myriad distractions—to channel my voice and vision. Ultimately, achieving sustained focus is essential for all entrepreneurs, and it starts with some mental decluttering.

Start by exploring your thoughts

When I arrive at the office each morning, I sit down at my computer, open a blank document, and write at least three, nonstop stream-of-consciousness pages. The process inevitably begins with random thoughts and banal observations, but eventually, new ideas start to tumble out. I end each session by turning the useful parts into a team email or a plan to implement my ideas. These morning pages, as author Julia Cameron calls them, have become a nonnegotiable part of my day—and an essential, mind-clearing tool that I recommend to everyone.