‘You have the wrong Heather Patton,’ pleads Kaiser Permanente after racist CVS video

The healthcare company has been tweeting at users it says have mistakenly identified a doctor as a woman seen going off on a racist rant in a viral video. The disturbing footage shows the woman screaming the N-word and making anti-black threats at a Los Angeles CVS. The woman in the video was identified as someone named Heather Patton by local media. The LAPD has opened up a hate crime investigation into the incident, according to the Los Angeles Times.

But after the rant went viral, some Twitter users doxxed a different Heather Patton, this one a doctor from the San Diego area who works for Kaiser Permanente. In one particular tweet, a Twitter user said “do your magic” after claiming to identify the person in the video. The tweet has been up for almost two days and has been retweeted hundreds of times.

Some users have also been leaving one-star reviews on Dr. Patton’s public profiles on Vitals.com and elsewhere.

In a series of tweets, Kaiser Permanente has implored the users to remove the tweets, noting that the video “has nothing to do with Dr. Patton or this organization.” It also said it reported the tweet to Twitter and was seeking legal counsel.

“We also believe that the behavior on this video is repugnant, but you have the wrong Heather Patton,” the company said.

Twitter’s rules prohibit targeted harassment, although its enforcement of its own policies is notoriously inconsistent. We’ve reached out to Twitter and Kaiser Permanente for comment and will update if we hear back.