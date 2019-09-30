Why low turnover at a company isn’t always good

It often takes three weeks or more to hire a new employee. That’s three weeks of lost productivity, revenue, and innovation. Plus there’s the time other employees have to spend training the new hire. Managers and hiring professionals strive for low turnover to alleviate these potential losses, but low turnover isn’t always a positive for organizations, says David Shanklin, managing director of culture solutions at the culture management company CultureIQ .

“In many organizations with long-tenured employees, the status quo of ‘good enough’ can become the comfortable enemy of ‘getting better,'” he says. “Your employee value proposition risks being downgraded to a steady paycheck that doesn’t require too much effort.”

This can result in employees who are physically there but mentally disengaged. That means turnover type, not turnover rate, is actually a better indicator.

When turnover is bad

If your high-performing or high-potential employees are leaving, that should trigger alarm bells for any manager. Turnover is often due to internal culture.

“At its core, it’s the most fundamental purpose of an organization and the way people treat one another,” says Shanklin. “It’s said that people don’t leave companies; they leave managers. How leaders treat employees and direct reports and the depth of relationships formed is a huge component to turnover.”

Turnover can also be tied to purpose—or lack thereof. Employees are more likely to stay at an organization if they feel they’re making a difference and if they have shared values; it’s a quest for meaningful work, according to the Society of Human Resource Management.

“The best way an organization can create culture around values is talking first internally not just about them but specific examples of the way they see them come alive in the organization,” says Shanklin. “That can give an employee a sense if they see themselves living a value alignment.”