Thanks to 10,000 fan votes, LEGO is making its first Sesame Street set

It’s a good day to be an AFOL, that’s Adult Fan of LEGO, especially if you’re an AFOL and a fan of Sesame Street. In its first live stream ever, Lego Ideas announced that a 123 Sesame Street LEGO set is in development. Yes, toy collectors can expect to have a piece of Sesame Street nostalgia in the comfort of their own homes . . . eventually.

LEGO Ideas is where AFOLs can have their dreams come true. Fans can submit ideas for what they would like LEGO to produce, and any submission that gets 10,000 supporters goes before a review board. (The Women of NASA LEGOs are among the many successful products to have originated at LEGO Ideas.) The 123 Sesame Street set was one of 10 fan pitches that the LEGO Ideas team announced were in development.

Hasan Jensen, LEGO engagement manager, and Sam Johnson, creative lead, shared that a playable LEGO piano, The Office NBC LEGO set (yes, based on the TV show), and Machu Picchu were among the other fan pitches that have been approved for development. Submissions need to be a feasible product that can be made efficiently, licensed properly, and work well as a display or a toy. Given that the 123 Sesame Street set would appear to require skills beyond those of most preschoolers, it’s likely that the target market is big kids—grown-ups who wear Cookie Monster T-shirts and fondly remember learning to count with Grover and Mr. Hooper.

There is no word on a release date yet, but let’s keep our fingers crossed for 2020.

If you watch the live on Facebook, skip to 15:00 for the good stuff.