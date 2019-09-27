Dish blackout: How to watch Fox, the NFL, and live sports online during the dispute

First they came for CBS on Direct TV and fans could not watch NCIS. Now corporate malarkey has come for Fox, which Dish Network has dropped from its channel lineup ahead of a very big sports (and political) weekend. According to Dish, the carriage dispute between Fox and Dish affects subscribers, as well as its Sling TV customers, in 17 markets across 23 states and D.C. , including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Dallas. (A full list of the affected local stations can be found here .)

That’s bad news for Masked Singer fans, as well as football fans who wanted to watch Fox’s Thursday Night Football. As part of its dispute with Fox, Dish has also dropped the Big Ten Network and Fox Sports 1 from its packages, according to Fox website KeepFox.com and the Big Ten Network’s Twitter account, which means bad news for NFL fans hoping to root for the Eagles or the Packers or the Lions.

Since baseball season is also in full swing (sports pun!), if the dispute continues, fans may have to pack up their peanuts and Cracker Jack and find another way to watch the Yankees compete in the MLB playoffs and potentially the World Series.

What’s a sports fan to do? Or how do you find out who is the flower on The Masked Singer? Or what will become of Empire fans desperate to see what Cookie Lyon does next?

Fortunately, if you have a good internet connection, you can still stream the Fox family of channels through a variety of services. Here are a few ways to keep up with your sports and stories while Fox and Dish duke it out: