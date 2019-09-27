Why the next step for marketers is embracing purpose-led innovation

The reinvention of experience has been the cornerstone of the 21st century. From Uber to Airbnb, Tinder to Spotify, pain-packed areas of our daily lives have been opened up for innovation. I can still remember when trying to hail a cab in downtown San Francisco, New York, or London meant searching for an ATM, waiting 20 minutes outside—and still failing to secure a ride to my destination. Now, I’m three taps away from smooth and seamless travel.

Measuring the breadth of experience reinvention shows widespread change: a revolution that has catered to and cared for the individual user, beyond doubt. We now personalize our grocery orders and eagerly anticipate the thud of another week’s meals dropped outside our front doors, pre-cut, pre-sliced, and ready for assembly. Our homes can be heated and cooled remotely, potential partners vetted from the comfort of our sofas, and new music aligned with our tastes—all aided and abetted by artificial intelligence.

Yet in spite of these developments, there are multiple areas of our daily lives that remain to be reinvented. From travel to healthcare, banking to home insurance, few sectors have been transformed entirely. Rather they’re operating with reinvented components.

Experience innovation

Experience innovation from beginning to end is the next big way to differentiate brands. However, liquid expectations—the increasingly common consumer expectation that all future experiences measure up to current best-in-class executions—has made top-level differentiation far more difficult. The gold standard is now the norm, and brands are rightly scrambling to meet it as quickly as they can. Contactless payment and innovative and intuitive personal banking advancements are now common practice, both in newer cloud banks and established brick-and-mortar outfits. Biometric advancements which previously gave brands a competitive edge—such as facial recognition technology and fingerprint identification—are now a given for consumer devices. The explosive rise of voice recognition and our increasing familiarity with these assistants has brands seeking ever-innovative ways of being heard above the noise.

As such, hats can no longer be hung on these gold standard “advancements.”

To navigate this landscape of constantly shifting consumer expectations, brands must look to purpose and innovation as key metrics. Innovation, which creates the greatest impact and truly changes lives, will be understood as the real mark of exceptional experiences.

Purpose counts

First, we need to recognize that shareholder interest now includes taking purpose into account. The Milton Friedman-popularized idea of business solely as a vehicle to increase shareholder value and maximize profits is no longer one that holds sway in our current socioeconomic climate.