It only took 20 seasons but ‘Law & Order: SVU’ is finally getting a podcast of its own

To mark the show’s landmark 21st season (it’s now the longest-running prime-time drama and the second-longest-running prime-time TV show behind The Simpsons), NBC and Wolf Entertainment took a look around the old social media platforms and decided to give fans of the most-watched NBC show what they want—a podcast.

“We’ve seen on social media that SVU has a huge fan base, and the fans that engage are smart, curious and crave behind-the-scenes insights,” Elliot Wolf, senior vice president of digital for Wolf Entertainment, said in a press release. “We thought to give these fans more we could produce a podcast that continues the conversation. They can learn more about the creative process, the actors’ work and what makes the show tick. We presented the idea to NBC and they embraced it immediately.”

The aptly named “Squadroom” will take diehard SVU fans behind the drama and revisit some of the procedural’s most talked about episodes. It will serve as a weekly after-show, hosted by Anthony Roman, and fans can expect interviews with cast, producers, and writers, talking about the inspiration and their ripped-from-the-headlines stories. The first episode features interviews with Mariska Hargitay, showrunner Warren Leight, and star Peter Scanavino discussing the new season as well as the cultural impact of the series.

The show launches tonight and new episodes will be released each week following the East Coast airing of the SVU. We’re guessing it will end up being similar to the other NBC TV-related podcasts, like “The Good Place: The Podcast,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers Podcast,” and “American Ninja Warrior Podcast,” but with 100% more Ice T and frequent use of the dun-dun. Or is that chung-chung? Or bum-bump?