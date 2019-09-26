What it means that Samuel L. Jackson is the new voice of Alexa

Who: Samuel L. Jackson

Why We Care: Samuel L. Jackson has one of the most iconic voices in pop culture. Do not debate that fact! Next to Morgan Freeman, who else’s baritone would you want narrating your morning weather and generally providing you random assistance throughout the day? Exactly, Mr. Nick Fury himself! Sam Jack will also play your favorite music, tell jokes, wake you up, and more.

To get started, just say, “Alexa, introduce me to Samuel L. Jackson.” You can then choose whether you want him to use explicit language or not, so it’s safe to assume that those who want him to curse will get a dose of his iconic “Motherf—er!” The beauty of it is, you can always change your mind and toggle between clean and explicit content as much as your heart desires. According to Amazon, here are some things you should say once you pay for the Samuel L. Jackson option:

“Alexa, ask Samuel L. Jackson where he is from.”

“Alexa, ask Sam to wake me up at 7am.”

“Alexa, ask Sam Jackson to sing happy birthday.”

The Samuel L. Jackson voice pack is coming later this year and will be available for an introductory price of $0.99 for a limited time. In the meantime, take a look at the process, and see what you’re in store for: