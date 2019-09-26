Snickers is dangling its sold-out pecan bar like a sugary carrot so it can get your email address

Out-of-stock foods are all the rage these days. Just ask Popeyes with its viral chicken sandwich or White Claw hard seltzer with its recent nationwide shortage .

This week, Snickers entered the fray of savory-but-unavailable guilty pleasures after it released a limited-edition (very limited, apparently) Snickers Pecan bar. The item was sold online at a special website, where snack lovers could order them in cartons of 15 bars apiece. But within a few hours, the sugary treats were already sold out, and visitors to the website were greeted instead with a pop-up message inviting them to enter their email addresses.

“If we restock and you’d like to get notified when that happens, please enter you email below,” the message read, with “if” being the optimal word.

Snickers, which is owned by Mars Incorporated, says the pecan bars are “Texas proud,” meaning they are produced in the Lone Star State, which is famous for its pecans. I won’t lie—they sound absolutely decadent and delicious!

Whether or not you love Texas pecans so much that you’ll submit your personal information to the confectionary giant is entirely up to you, but be aware that you’ll also be signing up to receive “other exciting news from Snickers,” according to the automatic email reply. Translation: You’re basically opting in to promotional communications about candy.

As to when (or if) the bars will actually be restocked, the website doesn’t say. I’ve reached out to Mars to ask about that very crucial detail and will update if I hear back.

In the meantime, there’s always the Popeyes chicken sandwich. Oh wait, no there’s not.