Itching to work abroad? What to consider to score your international gig

If your dream is to travel and experience other countries, or you simply want to broaden your corporate experience, an overseas job may be the opportunity you’ve been looking for.

Due to the robust job market, an increasing number of people are packing their bags for an adventure abroad. According to a survey from the Boston Consulting Group, 51 percent of respondents from the U.S. said they would consider working abroad, a 16 percent increase from 2014.

In particular, Americans under the age of 30 and those with a master’s or doctoral degree are more willing to travel abroad for a job.

Applying for an international job has its own set of unique challenges, including cultural barriers, complicated paperwork, and stiff competition. Use these tips to apply for the international job of your dreams and get one step closer to packing your bags.

Choose wisely

There are job opportunities everywhere, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that every country is the right fit for the industry in which you are applying. Do your research to ensure there’s a healthy job market within your respective industry in the country of your choice.

Do so with Glassdoor, which offers user-generated information about the labor market, average salaries, and the cost of living in cities and countries worldwide to inform your decision.

To best understand the market, make sure you can answer the following questions: