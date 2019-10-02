These are the childhood traits that may impact future success

You’d think the kids who spent less time in the principal’s office and more time studying would develop into more successful adults, but that’s not necessarily the case.

A recent study suggests that those who had poor grades or were disciplined more frequently in school might actually have a better chance at being happier and successful later in life. In addition, researchers have found that other attributes prove far better indicators of future potential than academic performance or discipline rates.

While there’s undoubtably a wide range of factors that determine how a child fares in the future, researchers have identified some of the attributes that can lead to better outcomes.

Above or below average grades

A recent survey of over 1,000 American workers conducted by Office Depot found that those who excelled in elementary and middle school were, perhaps unsurprisingly, more likely to earn a postgraduate degree. According to the survey, 38% of those who got A’s as kids went on to complete a Master’s degree.

What’s surprising is that those who earned really low grades early on were more likely to earn a postgraduate degree than with an average academic performance. More than 20% of those who earned D’s and F’s in elementary and middle school went on to complete a postgraduate degree, compared with less than 14% of those who earned B’s and C’s.

The study, however, did find a correlation between childhood academic performance and future earnings. While there was little statistical relevance in future earnings among students with different grades in elementary school, those who earned A’s in middle school reported earned nearly $6,000 more per year than B and C students and almost $11,000 more than D and F students.

Visiting the principal’s office

The study also found that those who were regularly sent to the principal’s office as children were almost twice as likely to become business owners as adults. According to the survey, 20.5% of those who say they were regularly disciplined by the principal went on to become entrepreneurs, compared with 11.5% among those who never got sent to the principal’s office.