What the first porta-potty can teach designers about digital privacy

In 16th-century Paris, the starkly primitive clashed with the beautifully refined. The dainty bourgeois would gather dressed in their finest frocks, wearing tall, veiled, conical headpieces atop golden brocades and long, pointed shoes.

As the wealthy class wined and dined and their bladders filled with drinks, distinguished citizens “did not go to the toilet—the toilet came to them,” Witold Rybczynski, the University of Pennsylvania professor and architect, wrote. It was an early version of a porta-potty, a moveable chamber pot in a box. Luckily, individual awareness had yet to emerge in renaissance life—the words “embarrassment” and “self-consciousness” only appeared toward the end of the 17th century.

Let’s flush forward 600 years. A customer needs to use the restroom in a coffee shop with a mediocre click-lock handle. Someone yanks on the door. Panic strikes as their bowels clench into a knot. The door could have swung open revealing someone sitting on the toilet with a frozen, wide-eyed look of frenzy, fear, and embarrassment. Clearly, norms about physical privacy and social shame have evolved over context and time.

Today, we are grappling with how to control and design for privacy in the digital realm—and how to better communicate the urgency of these problems to users, many of whom may not be concerned.

“Physical and digital privacy are more closely aligned than different, but data is abstracted from a person or community,” explains University of Florida associate professor Jasmine McNealy. “Data privacy doesn’t have a body or tangible object to look at, which means we can’t necessarily imagine the harms.”

Without sights, sounds, and touch, it feels practically invisible. People are used to walls of legalese as a mental safety net denoting digital privacy—but that’s far from foolproof. It is only when someone sees a sudden, unbidden change in their bank account or health insurance status, for instance, that they realize their privacy has been breached. At that point, it’s likely too late.



What do we call this era of digital privacy? How might we better understand it as we try to shape norms that empower citizens to both protect themselves and be free to be themselves?