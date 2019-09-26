Amazon is injecting Alexa with more artificial intelligence than ever

Amazon announced a large batch of new products on Wednesday, making it clear once again that it wants to spread its Alexa digital assistant into as many consumer tech categories as possible—not just smart speakers, but everything from earbuds to eyeglasses to rings . But there was another storyline woven into the announcements in Seattle. More artificial intelligence, specifically natural language AI, is finding its way into Alexa and in more ways.

For starters, Amazon says it’s been using neural networks to make Alexa’s voice sound more human when it translates text (like your text messages) into speech. Rohit Prasad, who heads up Alexa machine learning and artificial intelligence, told me that this technology has allowed Amazon to take a totally different approach to generating speech.

In the past, Alexa’s algorithms broke down language into word parts or vocal sounds, then tried to string them together as smoothly as possible. But it always sounded somewhat choppy and robotic. Now, Amazon is using neural networks that can generate whole sentences of text in real time, says Prasad. This creates a vocal sound that’s more fluid and more human-sounding. (Apple’s Siri and Google’s Assistant have also achieved more natural voices recently through similar means.)

It’s this same natural language modeling that will very soon give Alexa a completely different voices. Amazon says it will start with celebrities, with Samual L. Jackson being the first. Amazon will sell Jackson-as-Alexa as an add-on service starting later this year.

Amazon’s Jackson voice is at least partially driven by a natural language model. The model learns from Jackson’s voice—he recorded a bunch of samples in a studio—to generate a voice that mimics his distinctive tone while providing the answers and information the assistant would normally provide. But Amazon also “curated” a set of complete Jackson utterances for the assistant to use when the time is right.

Jackson will likely be just the first of many celebrity voices that Amazon will offer as alternatives to the standard Alexa voice. (Google, meanwhile, let the Google Assistant talk like John Legend early this year, also due to advances in using AI to synthesize voices.)

The talking doorbell

Amazon also added some machine learning tricks to its Ring doorbell cams. In a new service Amazon is calling “Ring Concierge,” the devices will soon be able to detect various kinds of people who show up at the front door unannounced. The demo I saw featured three kinds of visitors–a guy delivering a package, a Girl Scout selling cookies, and an unidentified man. The Ring engaged them all in a short dialogue to find out what they wanted, and a neural network in the background used what they said to determine what kind of a caller they were. It did this based only on what they said, not on camera imagery. The categorization then informed the Ring device what to say to each one. For instance, it told the delivery guy where to put the package, after asking if he needed a signature. And it asked the unidentifiable man if he would like to leave his contact information.