Why ‘do the best you can’ is terrible advice

This line is meant to encourage high performance but actually has the opposite effect. In fact, I believe it directly promotes mediocrity. Don’t believe me? Imagine telling professionals who regularly make life-or-death decisions—say a trauma surgeon or a commercial airline pilot —to do the best they can. For these people, only doing their best isn’t an option, and it shouldn’t be for the rest of us, either.

Leaders, I’m talking to you, because you set the stage for the people you manage. Directing them to perform at “just OK” levels yields “just OK” results. Fortunately, setting high expectations is doable (and no, it doesn’t mean demanding soul-sucking perfection.) Their success (and yours, for that matter) depends on how willing you are to communicate constructively and being honest about what it’ll take to perform a task. Setting high expectations empowers a person to raise their bar, but it also enables you, the leader, to help them lift it. Why is this so critical? Because it demonstrates your belief that people bring more to the table than merely checking tasks off a to-do list.

Here’s how to secure high-performance results by asking more of others (and of yourself.)

1. Build trust with candid concessions

Many moons ago, I worked as a project manager with a construction company. When an unsavory job fell into my lap, I handed it to the foreman responsible for overseeing the project. I said, “There is hardly any budget to work with, the site is a big field of mud, the contractor you have to communicate with is not collaborative, and the schedule is a nightmare. Do the best you can.”

If I had to assign this same project today, I’d frame it much differently. I’d probably say something like: “Yes, this is a challenging site with a difficult contractor, but I know you’re the right man for the job because you’re diplomatic with people in tough situations. The budget is tight, but I’ve seen you succeed with less. You know how to use time, people, and equipment efficiently. In spite of these obstacles, I look forward to seeing the results, knowing you’re the person behind it all.”

“Do the best you can” says little more than “this is your problem now.” So next time you’re tempted to say that, try framing expectations in a positive light that displays your trust and confidence in people. Demonstrating these positive assumptions instills mutual trust, and when they can see how much you value their work and believe in their capabilities, they’ll want to prove you right.