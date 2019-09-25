Amazon just put Alexa into some wearable devices: earbuds, glasses, and a ring

The wireless headphones, called Echo Buds, focus on high-fidelity sound. Amazon’s Dave Limp said the Buds use balanced drivers in both ears, similar to the in-ear monitors artists use on stage. The earphones’ battery lasts for five hours of playtime, and their cases’ charge lasts 24 hours. Limp said Amazon partnered with Bose on the noise-canceling technology in the earphones. The Buds will sell for $129.99 and will be here in time for the holidays.

Amazon also announced a pair of glasses frames for Alexa called Alexa Frames. Unlike some other glasses we’ve seen, such as the ones from Snap, these frames have no camera, just a microphone and small speaker. They can be used to do things like record reminders while you’re driving using Alexa, Amazon said. The Frames accomodate prescription lenses. The Frames will sell in limited quantity for $179.99 during an invite period, then go up to $259.99.

Alexa Loop is another Alexa-powered product that you wear like a ring. It has a small mic and speaker and a haptic feedback engine. Alexa Loop will also sell in limited quantity for $99.99 during an invite period, then go up to a regular price of $179.99. The Loop has a titanium frame and a tap-on button for Alexa.