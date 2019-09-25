Sucker for romance? Match.com used scam dating profiles to trick love seekers, says FTC

Because he’s not real.

That’s according to the Federal Trade Commission, which announced today that it is suing Match Group, the owner of Match.com, Tinder, OKCupid, PlentyOfFish, and other dating sites, for allegedly using messages from scammy dating profiles to trick hundreds of thousands of people into paying for subscriptions on Match.com.

Anyone can create a profile for free on Match.com, but to read messages from others on the website, a person must be a paid subscriber. The FTC said nonsubscribers got queries from interested singles—sometimes messages from accounts the website believed belonged to scammers—which would then often prompt them to pay for the service.

“Consumers who considered purchasing a Match.com subscription generally were unaware that as many as 25 to 30 percent of Match.com members who register each day are using Match.com to attempt to perpetrate scams, including romance scams, phishing schemes, fraudulent advertising, and extortion scams,” the FTC said.

According to the agency, more than half the instant messages and favorites in some months between 2013 and 2016 were from bogus accounts. Between June 2016 and May 2018, for example, close to half a million subscriptions were purchased within 24 hours of a free user getting a scammy message.

“Fraud isn’t good for business,” Match said in a statement. “That’s why we fight it. We catch and neutralize 85% of potentially improper accounts in the first four hours, typically before they are even active on the site, and 96% of improper accounts within a day.”