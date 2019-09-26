The best airports in America in 2019—ranked

The ranking, from J.D. Power and Associates, measures overall traveler satisfaction at North American airports by looking at six factors: terminal facilities; airport accessibility; baggage claim; security check; check-in/baggage check; and food, beverage, and retail options. Since not a single one of New York City’s three airports made the list, it seems the results are most likely reliable.

The winner among the mega airports, which greet 32 million or more passengers per year with open arms and open Starbucks, was Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport. It had a score of 786 out of 1,000, thanks to its zippy train that carts passengers between terminals, nursing rooms, bottle filling stations, and decent food and coffee options. It was followed by Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport/Wold (779) in second place while Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (777) and Orlando International Airport (777) tied for third.

Among large airports, which host 10 million to 31.5 million passengers per year, Portland (Ore.) International Airport reigns supreme (which is 100000% correct). It has a movie theater, a Powell’s Books branch, restaurants you want to eat at, famously ugly carpet, and gift shops you want to visit. It’s the only airport I go to early to have time to browse in the stores. It ranked highest among large airports with a score of 833. Coming in second was Dallas Love Field, with a score of 826, while Tampa International Airport ranks third with a score of 822.

As for medium airports, where 4 million to 9.9 million passengers wander through each year, Indianapolis International Airport wins with a score of 833. Jacksonville International Airport (831) ranks second and Buffalo Niagara International Airport (829) is third.

So the next time you’re booking a flight, have Orbitz route you from DTW to PDX to IND on your way to LAX to see for yourself.