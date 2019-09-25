This delightful animated short shows the struggle of resisting junk food office snacks

WHY WE CARE: We’ve all been there: You’ve committed to eating healthier so you stocked the office fridge with a personal supply of carrot sticks and hummus. You have rice cakes at the ready, and you try your best to jazz up plain water with a lemon wedge or two. But then it happens: Someone carts in a box of donuts or cupcakes for someone’s birthday, or, even worse, “just because.” Suddenly, your mind and stomach go blank. Carrots and hummus, who? Rice cakes? We don’t know her. Before you can say “None for me, thanks,” you’re left with a sweet taste in your mouth and bitter shame.

The entirely too common struggle is the focus of the short film Plaisir Sucré from French collective MegaComputeur. Our hero Stephane is just minding his business at his desk when a very determined (and German-speaking) pink frosted donut refuses to take no for an answer. He will be eaten and there’s nothing Stephane can do about it. “Game over, Herr Stephane!”

We see you and stand with you, Stephane. Stay strong.