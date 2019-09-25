Sustainable fashion retail platforms leave you with no excuse not to buy eco-friendly clothes

We’re entering a golden age of sustainable online shopping. When e-commerce first emerged, it was hard to find eco-friendly products or brands at all. To find a sustainable alternative to a product, you would have to dig deep into Google and Amazon listings, and even then, it was hard to ascertain whether the item was truly green or just greenwashing. But today, 75% of consumers say that sustainability is important to them. This has led to a range of new websites that do the legwork of curating sustainable brands.

One of the newest entrants on the market is Buho, an e-commerce retailer that launched this summer selling ethical, locally made, and vintage fashion and home items. The company is a Certified B-Corporation, which means that it is legally required to consider its environmental and social impact alongside profits. The brand sells eco-friendly and sustainably made products from brands like Toms, Nisolo, and Taylor Stitch, which are known for their ethical practices, but there are also many lesser-known labels on the site, like Mate the Label and Corridor. Buho also uses carbon neutral shipping partners, fully compostable packaging, and tags that also happen to be plantable seeds.

Buho is also moving toward a more circular model. Each purchase comes with a prepaid label, which allows the customer to send back unwanted clothes in exchange for a $10 credit on their next $50 purchase. Those clothes will be recycled or donated.

Fashion brands are increasingly moving toward sustainability. Brands like Everlane and Allbirds are creating eco-friendly clothes and shoes, while larger corporations such as Zara and H&M have pledged to clean up some of their polluting practices, although perhaps not as quickly as some of us would like.

Retailers like Buho offer consumers other options in the fashion world, which is part of a broader trend. Grove, for instance, has created a similar platform for eco-friendly home cleaning products, and Package Free curates sustainable alternatives to many consumer packaged goods.